BREAKING: Henry Cejudo announces he is out of fight against Chito Vera at UFC 292 due to injury

Henry Cejudo has pulled out of his fight against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera due to a shoulder injury.

On May 6, Cejudo returned from retirement after a three-year layoff. Despite his valiant effort, ‘Triple C’ was unable to dethrone Aljamain Sterling, leading to a split decision loss. The former two-division UFC champion decided to make a quick turnaround by accepting a fight against ‘Chito,’ scheduled for August 19 at UFC 292.

Unfortunately, the intriguing bantamweight matchup has been cancelled. Henry Cejudo explained his decision to withdraw from the bout in a video posted on Twitter:

“August 19th is the 15-year anniversary when Triple C won his Olympic gold medal. August 19th was also scheduled to fight Chito Vera. I am here to make an announcement that, unfortunately, due to my right shoulder, I won’t be able to fight. Guys, I’ve already torn my left shoulder where I was out for about a year. I don’t want it to tear further than what it already is…”

Cejudo continued by saying:

“It is actually a 50% tear, but the way it’s torn, it’s a filet, so it’s not detached this way. There is like a tear in there, so I got stem cells through Dr. Rey. He is like, the quickest that you can do, and if you do the therapy correctly, you’re looking at anywhere between six to eight weeks.”

Henry Cejudo reveals two potential opponents after he recovers from his shoulder injury

Before accepting the fight against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, Henry Cejudo was hoping to secure a number-one contender matchup against Merab Dvalishvili. ‘Triple C’ was forced to pursue other opportunities after Dvalishvili suffered a hand injury, leaving him sidelined for several months.

During the same video posted on Twitter, Cejudo reiterated his interest in fighting Dvalishvili or Brandon Moreno:

“At the end of the day, the guy that I still want [is the] number one contender, his name is Merab [Dvalishvili], so that’s what I’m looking forward to. Who knows, there could be a special matchup between me and Brandon Moreno if you guys think about it.”

Henry Cejudo and Brandon Moreno were once close friends before The Ultimate Fighter Season 24. ‘Triple C’ was a coach, and ‘The Assassin Baby’ was a competitor who fought on Joseph Benavidez’s team.

The former two-division UFC champion felt that the reigning UFC flyweight champion was disloyal, which lead to a falling out.

Cejudo doesn’t plan to cut down to flyweight again unless the UFC pays him a lot of money. It’ll be intriguing to see if the friends-turned-rivals fight before ‘Triple C’ and Merab Dvalishvili.

