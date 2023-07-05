Conor McGregor goes 0-6 as TUF coach as future 'world champion' touted prospect loses a fight that he was dominating

Conor McGregor's second stint as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 31 has been a disappointing one. McGregor's winless streak extended to 6-0 in the most recent episode of TUF, as the Irishman dropped to his knees after a highly-touted prospect from his team lost a fight that he was dominating.

Lee Hammond, who was recently labeled a future champion by McGregor, suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of Kurt Hollobaugh. Initially, as the fight progressed, McGregor's hopes of getting the first victory in the ongoing season soared, as Hammond released a relentless onslaught, showcasing precise ground-and-pound.

However, despite a commanding display, Hammond's fortunes swiftly took a turn, as he succumbed to a devastating guillotine choke from Hollobaugh in the dying moments of the second round.

Jason Hagholm @JHagholm1

#TUF31 Kurt Hollobaugh with one of the biggest comeback wins in TUF history. Lee Hammond was all over him in that fight with the better grappling but Hollobaugh stuffed a heel hook attempt got full mount & snuck in a Guillotine Choke to get the win Kurt Hollobaugh with one of the biggest comeback wins in TUF history. Lee Hammond was all over him in that fight with the better grappling but Hollobaugh stuffed a heel hook attempt got full mount & snuck in a Guillotine Choke to get the win#TUF31

A visibly disappointed Conor McGregor, consoled Hammond in the cage, passionately affirming his unwavering faith in the young prospect's fighting prowess. 'The Notorious' also acknowledged Hammond's remarkable growth as a fighter:

"I thought Lee was the better fighter, he got caught but he was dominating the guy. he loves it, it's his life. I'm very happy to see him grow and become the fighter he has become today."

FIGHTING LTD @fighting_ltd 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧



Conor McGregor is left stunned by his teammate's loss on next week's TUF. Lee Hammond had the fight under control, but Kurt Holobaugh pulled off an extraordinary hail mary guillotine choke for the win.



@giscorrectie 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧Conor McGregor is left stunned by his teammate's loss on next week's TUF. Lee Hammond had the fight under control, but Kurt Holobaugh pulled off an extraordinary hail mary guillotine choke for the win. 🚨 𝗦𝗣𝗢𝗜𝗟𝗘𝗥 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗥𝗧 🚨Conor McGregor is left stunned by his teammate's loss on next week's TUF. Lee Hammond had the fight under control, but Kurt Holobaugh pulled off an extraordinary hail mary guillotine choke for the win.🎥 @giscorrectie https://t.co/UtuxQqV2VH

Having known each other for years, Conor McGregor and Hammond share a deep-rooted relationship that goes way back. Both fighters hail from Dublin 12 and train at the renowned Straight Blast Gym (SBG) facility in Ireland. The former UFC two-division champion has keenly observed Hammond's growth as a martial artist and takes immense pride in witnessing the formidable contender he has blossomed into today.

Poll : 0 votes