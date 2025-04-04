“It makes me hungry” - Lyndon Knowles says watching Jonathan Haggerty collect belts inspires him to reach same success in ONE

Lyndon Knowles' time watching from the corner is done, and he's now set to soak in the bright lights when he challenges for a piece of ONE Championship gold.

The British big man will challenge two-sport king Roman Krkylia for the ONE heavyweight Muay Thai world title in the main event of the stacked ONE Fight Night 30 card on Friday at the historic Lumpinee Stadium.

Although he's making his promotional debut, Knowles is no stranger to ONE Championship.

Knowles is Jonathan Haggerty's trusted cornerman and the younger brother of the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion's head coach, Christian Knowles.

The 5-foot-11 slugger is also a close mentor to Haggerty's younger brother, Freddie.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, Knowles said watching Haggerty capture multiple world titles and Freddie's steady rise in ONE Championship inspired him to achieve the brothers' level of success.

"Yeah, of course, seeing what the boys have achieved, it makes me hungry to achieve the exact same thing," said Lyndon Knowles.

For the uninitiated, Knowles is the hulking figure wearing a bright pink bowler hat and sporting a vintage moustache in the Haggerty brothers' corner.

The multi-time WBC Muay Thai heavyweight world champion will now be at center stage, and the Haggerty brothers behind him, in the biggest fight of his career.

Knwoles isn't just main-eventing a ONE Championship card, he's attempting to dethrone the unstoppable Kryklia.

The 6-foot-7 knockout machine is arguably the most intimidating fighter on the planet, and he holds both the ONE light heavyweight kickboxing and heavyweight Muay Thai world titles.

Kryklia holds a career record of 50-7 and is a perfect 6-0 in ONE Championship, with five knockouts in the promotion.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Knowles' entire interview below:

Jonathan Haggerty says Lyndon Knowles' personality is perfect for ONE Championship

Lyndon Knowles isn't just a star between the ropes.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Jonathan Haggerty said his close friend has the energy and charisma to captivate audiences outside the ring and would be a great addition to the promotion's stacked roster.

Haggerty, a former ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, said:

"Lyndon is going to bring some excitement to the heavyweight division, some character, some charisma, everything about him. He’s a great signing for ONE Championship.”

