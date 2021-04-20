'It makes sense' - Conor McGregor's manager reveals the fight he expects to follow trilogy bout against Dustin Poirier

Conor McGregor's manager Audie Attar believes his client will fight for the UFC lightweight title next if he manages to get past Dustin Poirier in their upcoming trilogy fight.

Attar said the fight between McGregor and Poirier, scheduled to go down on July 10 at UFC 264, is a number one contender's fight, the winner of which will go on to fight for the title.

The UFC lightweight title is currently vacant following Khabib Nurmagomedov's retirement. However, the division will soon witness the crowning of a new champion as Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira lock horns at UFC 262 with the vacant title on the line. Attar expects his client to fight the winner of Chandler vs. Oliveira.

"I think that only makes sense [McGregor fighting for the title next]. I think this [McGregor vs Poirier] has truly become a number one contender's fight. I think Chandler vs Oliveira happens, the winner of that faces the winner of McGregor-Poirier 3."

Attar further stated that it is nothing but the love of competition that keeps pulling Conor McGregor back inside the Octagon. According to him, McGregor took the loss to Poirier in his stride like a true fighter and is now preparing to beat the man who bested him.

Can Conor McGregor redeem himself?

Conor McGregor has recently been sharing clips of his training and it seems like the Irishman does have a steely determination about him. The intensity of his training sessions and the reintroduction of kicks to his game might play a pivotal role in turning his fortunes around.

Video - Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) posts light-footed kickboxing heavy training footage



Ahead of his #UFC264 trilogy clash with Dustin Poirier, Conor McGregor has posted some training footage -- displaying a light-footed, kick-heavy approach. 👊https://t.co/eGCnFGvfkJ pic.twitter.com/ceWuzCY19U — Ross Markey (@Ross_Markey) April 11, 2021

Conor McGregor shows off leg kick power in training ahead of Poirier trilogy https://t.co/unjLx5ZVJq — The Irish Sun (@IrishSunOnline) April 11, 2021

McGregor and Poirier have fought each other twice, having won one fight each at UFC 178 and UFC 257 respectively. The pair will fight for all the marbles in the main event of UFC 264, with the winner likely to get a title shot next.

While their rematch at UFC 257 saw both fighters being respectful towards each other, there is plenty of bad blood between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier heading into their third fight. Expect both men to leave it all inside the Octagon when they collide on July 10.