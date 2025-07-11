"It would mean everything" - Johanna Persson emotional about potential world title glory vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

ONE Championship debutant Johanna Persson understands the magnitude of the opportunity that awaits her when she challenges Allycia Hellen Rodrigues for the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title this Friday, July 11.

Ad

The Swedish challenger will step into the ring for her promotional debut in the main event of ONE Fight Night 33 inside Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium, where she'll attempt to cap off her remarkable seven-year journey with the sport's most prestigious prize.

"It would be my biggest achievement, of course. It's the biggest title I can win. So, it would mean everything," Johanna Persson shared with Sportskeeda MMA during an exclusive interview.

Ad

Trending

"But for now, I'm not thinking about getting the belt. I'm focused on training and making sure I'm in peak condition for this fight."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The WBC Muay Thai world champion's emotional response reveals just how much this opportunity means to the 30-year-old veteran, who only discovered the discipline less than a decade ago.

Persson, who discovered Muay Thai through a university mate, has stuck with the same gym, Gefle Fight Camp, and still works under the watchful eyes of head coach David Lehnberg to this day.

Ad

Along the way, the Gävle native, who vows to put pedal to the metal against Rodrigues, has picked up plenty of prestigious straps and accolades, but nothing seems more meaningful to her than a chance to taste gold on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Ad

Johanna Persson can't wait for ONE Fight Night 33

She has left no stone unturned throughout her preparation, wrapping up her fight camp over the past couple of months at Sitjaopho Muaythai in Hua Hin, Thailand.

When the time for talking is over and when the bright lights of ONE Championship shine upon her, Johanna Persson is eager to put on a show for the fans with a burning desire to leave the decorated venue with 26 pounds of gold wrapped around her waist.

Ad

"Training camp has been tough, but it's been helping me stay sharp. I'm ready to put on a show, and I guarantee fans that they can expect a good fight between us," Johanna Persson continued.

"Coach David and I have been working for years, and he's been there with me every step of the way. Each of our past fights and titles led us here, so now I cannot wait for this big chance that I have."

Ad

ONE Fight Night 33 will be available live in U.S. primetime for free to Amazon Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada on July 11.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.