"It's really special" - Johanna Persson cherishes chance to fight for gold in ONE debut vs. Allycia Hellen Rodrigues

Swedish striker Johanna Persson is grateful to be competing now in ONE Championship. It is made all the more significant as she gets to vie for a world title in her maiden outing.
The 30-year-old Gefle Fight Center/Sitjaopho Muaythai affiliate makes her ONE debut at ONE Fight Night 33 on July 11. She is featured in the headlining title clash against reigning atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues of the marquee event happening at the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, Persson shared her thoughts on her ONE debut, highlighting the special setting that has been laid out.
The Gavle native said:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
"This is a chance for me to realize that I’m good. For me to be aware of what level I am on and what level I have to be to fight the very best. And when it comes to the very best, they’re all here in ONE Championship. Now, I’m going to fight here. So, it’s really special."
Johanna Persson joined ONE Championship off a successful campaign in the European Muay Thai circuit, where she collected titles across multiple levels. Earlier this year, she added the WBC Muay Thai World Championship to her list of accomplishments.
She is now looking to add on her steady success at ONE Fight Night 33, where she will try to dethrone Brazilian world champion Rodrigues, who is making her fourth defense of the gold she won in August 2020.
ONE Fight Night 33: Rodrigues vs. Persson is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.
Johanna Persson satisfied with preparation for ONE world title fight
Johanna Persson knows the significance of her scheduled world title match in her ONE Championship debut this week. She shared she has put in the needed work in training and satisfied with how it all came together.
She shared it in the same interview with Sportskeeda MMA, citing that for ONE Fight Night 33 she made sure to have her camp in Thailand to be better prepared for Brazilian atomweight champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues.
"It has been different because I have been here in Thailand. Usually, I'm back home in Sweden.
"But the preparation out here in Thailand has been great. It's a good place for me to fully focus on my training so I can show my best version of myself in the fight."
The Rodrigues-Persson title match is one of five top-notch Muay Thai matches on offer at ONE Fight Night 33.