“It means a lot” – Stamp Fairtex looks back on historic MMA world title win after becoming three-sport queen

Thai sensation Stamp Fairtex has seen her popularity explode en route to becoming one of the most successful fighters in ONE Championship history.

After making waves in her first two appearances with the promotion, capturing both the ONE atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championship, Stamp has gone from standout to superstar and now holds a spot in the history books as the first-ever three-sport ONE world champion courtesy of her victory over Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14.

Stamp scored an impressive third-round knockout against ‘Hamzzang’ to claim the vacant atomweight world title, adding another highlight-reel win and 26 pounds of gold to her impeccable resume.

Speaking about her laundry list of accomplishments during an interview with the New York Post, she said:

“I was the only one that was able to accomplish this so it meant a lot and I was able to build a big fan base out of it as well.”

Stamp Fairtex wants to reclaim Muay Thai and kickboxing gold

With accomplishments in kickboxing, Muay Thai, and MMA, there is little left for Stamp Fairtex to prove in combat sports.

However, that won’t stop her from setting new goals for herself. After claiming titles in three different sports, Stamp wants to do it all over again. But this time, she wants to hold them all simultaneously.

“I want to go back to [get the] Muay Thai and kickboxing belt,” she told SCMP MMA.

Currently, Boxing Works standout Janet Todd holds the atomweight kickboxing world title, while Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reigns as the current Muay Thai champion.

Stamp is more than familiar with both of them, having shared the Circle with them before making her transition to MMA.

Would you like to see the Thai go back and make a run at reclaiming the atomweight Muay Thai and kickboxing championships?

