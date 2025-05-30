"It meant a lot to me" - Muhammad Mokaev reveals Dana White sent him money after UFC release and car crash

Former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has revealed that UFC CEO Dana White helped him when he was involved in a car crash. Reportedly, in 2024, Mokaev was involved in a collision in Dagestan while travelling in his Mercedes.
The incident occurred after the latter was released from the promotion following his UFC 304 win against Manel Kape. Mokaev's contract was not renewed as the UFC found it difficult to work with him for several reasons, including behavioral issues.
'The Punisher' recently revealed in a post on X that White sent him money following the 2024 accident, even though Mokaev had been removed from the UFC at the time. He posted on X:
"When I had car crash after being cut from UFC I received some money from Dana too, not sure what for but it meant a lot to me."
Check out Muhammad Mokaev's comments below:
Muhammad Mokaev might return to UFC
Muhammad Mokaev recently stated in an interview with Home of Fight that he is in contact with the UFC and is not banned from participating.
'The Punisher,' who currently competes in the flyweight division of Brave Combat Federation, boasts an undefeated pro MMA record of 14-0. Mokaev had previously stated that he aims to return to the UFC and win a title whenever he is signed back.
The 24-year-old now believes he needs to improve his striking and leave the rest to fans and media to decide if he is worthy, because if yes, then the UFC will sign him back. Mokaev said:
"I'm in touch with them [the UFC]. It's not like I'm banned... from the UFC. Same time, I just need to improve my striking and keep showing up on the media and if fans want to see me back, they will sign me back."
Check out Muhammad Mokaev's comments below: