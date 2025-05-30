"It meant a lot to me" - Muhammad Mokaev reveals Dana White sent him money after UFC release and car crash

Former UFC flyweight Muhammad Mokaev has revealed that UFC CEO Dana White helped him when he was involved in a car crash. Reportedly, in 2024, Mokaev was involved in a collision in Dagestan while travelling in his Mercedes.

Ad

The incident occurred after the latter was released from the promotion following his UFC 304 win against Manel Kape. Mokaev's contract was not renewed as the UFC found it difficult to work with him for several reasons, including behavioral issues.

'The Punisher' recently revealed in a post on X that White sent him money following the 2024 accident, even though Mokaev had been removed from the UFC at the time. He posted on X:

Ad

Trending

"When I had car crash after being cut from UFC I received some money from Dana too, not sure what for but it meant a lot to me."

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Muhammad Mokaev might return to UFC

Muhammad Mokaev recently stated in an interview with Home of Fight that he is in contact with the UFC and is not banned from participating.

'The Punisher,' who currently competes in the flyweight division of Brave Combat Federation, boasts an undefeated pro MMA record of 14-0. Mokaev had previously stated that he aims to return to the UFC and win a title whenever he is signed back.

Ad

The 24-year-old now believes he needs to improve his striking and leave the rest to fans and media to decide if he is worthy, because if yes, then the UFC will sign him back. Mokaev said:

"I'm in touch with them [the UFC]. It's not like I'm banned... from the UFC. Same time, I just need to improve my striking and keep showing up on the media and if fans want to see me back, they will sign me back."

Ad

Check out Muhammad Mokaev's comments below:

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Subham Subham is a dynamic writer and editor at Sportskeeda, with a background in Health and Fitness, MMA, True-Crime, and Pop Culture.

A passionate cricketer and seasoned cyclist, Subham has completed grueling 200, 300, and 600-kilometer rides and competed in numerous races and brevets. His ultimate goal is to summit Mount Everest.

When not pursuing athletic feats, he enjoys motorbike rides for mental clarity. Subham finds motivation in role models like Conor McGregor and Yuvraj Singh. He has a diverse taste in music, including Post Malone, Machine Gun Kelly, Russ, and Central Cee. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.