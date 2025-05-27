Dana White in the clear as undefeated MMA star comes clean about controversial UFC exit

An undefeated MMA star recently opened up about his controversial UFC exit and cleared the air by claiming that Dana White is not to blame. He addressed the issues that resulted in his departure and what he has been up to in the meantime.

Muhammad Mokaev was a top flyweight contender that was believed to be inching closer to a title shot against Alexandre Pantoja, however, that all changed due to his altercation with Manel Kape prior to their bout at UFC 304 last July. White confirmed that the promotion wouldn't be renewing Mokaev's contract and claimed that he had been disrespectful to the matchmakers and his staff behind-the-scenes.

In his latest conversation with Home of Fight, Mokaev defended White from having the brunt of the blame and disclosed that they're not on bad terms. 'The Punisher' revealed that the matchmakers were instead influential in making that decision. He said:

"Like Dana said in an interview, he wasn't involved. It's all matchmakers... I don't think [the] problem in hotel was the main issue, it didn't help, but it wasn't the main issue to not continue my contract. But whatever happened, it's their decision. At the end of the day, it's their organization like if they don't want, why keep asking? You don't want to be there where people don't want to see you."

Check out the full clip featuring Muhammad Mokaev's comments regarding Dana White below:

Muhammad Mokaev says he might return to Dana White's UFC

Muhammad Mokaev also disclosed that there is a possibility for him to return to the UFC one day and isn't banned from the promotion.

In the aforementioned clip, Mokaev mentioned that he is still very much in contact with the UFC and believes he will be re-signed if there is a strong demand from fans to see him return:

"I'm in touch with [the UFC]. It's not like I'm banned like Paul Daley or something like this from the UFC. Same time, I just need to improve my striking and keep showing up on the media and if fans want to see me back, they will sign me back."

Check out the full interview with Muhammad Mokaev discussing his current relationship with Dana White's UFC below:

