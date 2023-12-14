"It was Messi" - When fans joined in after IShowSpeed was left baffled by Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou result

IShowSpeed is no stranger to boxing, having watched—like most of the world in late October—the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match. As was the case with many spectators, the streamer was left stunned by Ngannou's near-victory, as many felt the Cameroonian knockout artist had done enough to win.

Most observers scored the fight in Ngannou's favor, leading to robbery calls. IShowSpeed was no different, taking to X to express his shock over the result. He adamantly proclaimed Ngannou the victor, which drew countless fan reactions, most of which were in agreement with the streamer.

One fan merely referenced the controversial nature of the Ngannou vs. Fury bout:

"Robbed"

Another fan, however, taunted him over his public love for footballing legend Cristiano Ronaldo by mentioning the Portuguese star's career rival, Lionel Messi:

"It was messi"

More comments were in agreement with IShowSpeed's characterization of the bout as a robbery in Fury's favor:

"It's painful robbery at its peak"

Similar sentiments were echoed by others:

"PREACH SPEED!"

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Speed's tweet

Speed's reactions make up part of his social media appeal, where he often posts outrageous reactions to sporting events, typically involving Ronaldo. After a long stretch of fanfare from the streamer, he finally met the Portuguese legend. Fans, however, have wondered how much of Speed's love for Ronaldo is genuine.

Many have suspected him of using a social media persona that's an exaggeration of his actual personality. This is illustrated by his love-hate relationship with Messi and his apparent gullibility in occasionally believing fake audio attributed to the Argentine great.

IShowSpeed's charity boxing match with KSI

IShowSpeed is scheduled to face influencer boxing star KSI in a charity boxing match on Friday. The bout will be Speed's first boxing match and combat sports event in general. However, he did previously compete against KSI in the Sidemen Charity Match, where he missed a penalty.

Meanwhile, KSI is a far more experienced boxer. He most recently faced Tommy Fury in a close bout that ended with controversy, as some felt the judges' decision in Fury's favor was incorrect.