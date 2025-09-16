"It pays to be champ" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev receives $350,000 worth Ferrari 296 GTB as a gift

Khamzat Chimaev’s list of rewards outside the cage continues to grow, with his Georgian friends gifting him a Ferrari 296 GTB, which is valued at around $350,000. The UFC middleweight champion has built a reputation for receiving high-profile gifts.Chimaev, who recently defeated Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 to capture the title, already has a history of receiving luxury items. In September 2023, while based in Dubai, he was presented with a Rolex watch.Check out the X post below:Several fans took to X to react to the video, with one fan writing:&quot;It pays to be champ.&quot;Meanwhile, other fans wrote:&quot;Must be nice to be a UFC star.&quot;&quot;Good thing it’s a convertible, otherwise he isn’t fitting in that.&quot;&quot;Quite the gift.&quot;&quot;Wow. [It would] be cool to have friends like that.&quot;&quot;Wow, that’s a good gift, congrats, Khamzat!&quot;Check out some of the fan reactions below:Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev receiving a car as a gift from friends. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]]Chimaev received his Emirati citizenship (UAE) in January 2025 after moving from Sweden. 'Borz' has long maintained ties to Russia while explaining that life in the UAE provides him with comfort and travel flexibility.Kelvin Gastelum sees Reinier de Ridder as a real danger for Khamzat ChimaevAhead of his return to action at Noche UFC, Kelvin Gastelum weighed in on Khamzat Chimaev's biggest threat in the middleweight division. With Chimaev dethroning Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, the race for a title shot has seemingly narrowed down to Nassourdine Imavov, Reinier de Ridder, and Anthony Hernandez.Gastelum pointed to de Ridder as the toughest potential matchup for Chimaev given his size and grappling. Speaking in an interview with MMA Fighting, Gastelum said:&quot;Man, I really think RDR is someone to look at as a serious threat. I think he’s the man that could be the one. His size, his style is something to deal with, man. I mean, look, when I saw him fight against [Robert] Whitaker, I was blown away, like the size difference. I fought Whittaker, and I know how big he is. He made him look like a lightweight.”