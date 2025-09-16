  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "It pays to be champ" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev receives $350,000 worth Ferrari 296 GTB as a gift

"It pays to be champ" - Fans react as Khamzat Chimaev receives $350,000 worth Ferrari 296 GTB as a gift

By Abhishek Nambiar
Modified Sep 16, 2025 03:24 GMT
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev receiving a car as a gift from friends. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev receiving a car as a gift from friends. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Khamzat Chimaev’s list of rewards outside the cage continues to grow, with his Georgian friends gifting him a Ferrari 296 GTB, which is valued at around $350,000. The UFC middleweight champion has built a reputation for receiving high-profile gifts.

Ad

Chimaev, who recently defeated Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 to capture the title, already has a history of receiving luxury items. In September 2023, while based in Dubai, he was presented with a Rolex watch.

Check out the X post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several fans took to X to react to the video, with one fan writing:

"It pays to be champ."

Meanwhile, other fans wrote:

"Must be nice to be a UFC star."
"Good thing it’s a convertible, otherwise he isn’t fitting in that."
"Quite the gift."
"Wow. [It would] be cool to have friends like that."
"Wow, that’s a good gift, congrats, Khamzat!"
Ad

Check out some of the fan reactions below:

Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev receiving a car as a gift from friends. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]]
Fans react to Khamzat Chimaev receiving a car as a gift from friends. [Screenshots courtesy: @Home_of_Fight on X]]

Chimaev received his Emirati citizenship (UAE) in January 2025 after moving from Sweden. 'Borz' has long maintained ties to Russia while explaining that life in the UAE provides him with comfort and travel flexibility.

Ad

Kelvin Gastelum sees Reinier de Ridder as a real danger for Khamzat Chimaev

Ahead of his return to action at Noche UFC, Kelvin Gastelum weighed in on Khamzat Chimaev's biggest threat in the middleweight division. With Chimaev dethroning Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319, the race for a title shot has seemingly narrowed down to Nassourdine Imavov, Reinier de Ridder, and Anthony Hernandez.

Ad

Gastelum pointed to de Ridder as the toughest potential matchup for Chimaev given his size and grappling. Speaking in an interview with MMA Fighting, Gastelum said:

"Man, I really think RDR is someone to look at as a serious threat. I think he’s the man that could be the one. His size, his style is something to deal with, man. I mean, look, when I saw him fight against [Robert] Whitaker, I was blown away, like the size difference. I fought Whittaker, and I know how big he is. He made him look like a lightweight.”
About the author
Abhishek Nambiar

Abhishek Nambiar

Twitter icon

Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.

When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Nambiar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications