"It pisses you off, makes you mad" - Jamahal Hill responds to being asked hilarious question about adrenaline and crack

UFC light-heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill's remarkable reign in the octagon faced a temporary setback at UFC 263 when he encountered Paul Craig in 2021, resulting in one of the most gruesome armbar injuries ever witnessed in the sport.

Hill's arm was dislocated at the elbow joint after being caught in the submission, rendering it unusable. However, the referee failed to notice the injury, and 'Bearjew' converted into a triangle submission, punching 'Sweet Dreams' until the fight was stopped.

Reflecting on this intense battle during an interview with YouTuber Nina Marie Daniele, Jamahal Hill attributed his ability to soldier on and push through the pain to the surging rush of adrenaline combined with an unyielding determination to claim victory.

Adding a playful twist to the conversation, the YouTuber promptly threw a curveball by posing a humorously intriguing question: which is stronger, adrenaline or crack?

To which the 205-pound kingpin responded:

"I didn't want to lose. Adrenaline is a motherfu*ker. I have never tried crack, so I don't know. It's [adrenaline] pretty powerful. It pisses you off , it makes you mad."

Jiri Prochazka sends his message to Jamahal Hill

Jamahal Hill cemented his reign as the new titleholder of the light heavyweight gold by triumphing over the seasoned veteran and former champion, Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 earlier this year.

Following his victorious ascent to the throne, 'Sweet Dreams' has consistently showcased his eagerness to defend his title against the former champion, Jiri Prochazka. Hill has playfully taken aim at Prochazka from time to time through a series of short humorous videos.

Despite not suffering a defeat, Jiri Prochazka had to relinquish his 205-pound belt due to an injury that forced him to vacate the championship. The Czech native remains resolute in his ambition to return to the division and recapture the title he never actually lost. Taking to social media, 'Denisa' recently made his aspirations abundantly clear:

"Today marks exactly one year since winning the UFC title. Since then, I have changed many things in my life, but the Path and Passion to be a true Champion and Master of the field has burned much brighter in me. In a few months I'll take the title clean and clear."

