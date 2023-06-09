Marvin Vettori's 'Italian Sixth Sense' Bamboozles Prank Star: "It's an impasta!"

Former UFC middleweight title contender Marvin Vettori recently found himself at the center of a prank orchestrated by well-known YouTube prankster Nina Marie Daniele. In her mischievous attempt, Daniele deceived Vettori by presenting him with a dish from Olive Garden, claiming it to be her grandmother's authentic Italian recipe.

However, Vettori's keen 'Italian Sixth Sense' immediately detected the prank, allowing him to see through the ruse. With his innate understanding of genuine Italian cuisine, 'The Italian Dream' skillfully avoided being fooled by the prank star and, in turn, left fans in awe of his discerning palate:

Instagram user @maverick_ugwa took a jab at Marvin Vettori's previous mishap with UFC shorts:

"His sixth Italian sense doesn’t include knowing how to put on his fight shorts."

Another user @cupid.shot.khi remarked:

"Vettori stopped millions of Italians from having heart attacks just by not eating Olive Garden."

@wakandansavage reacted:

"😂 he should’ve at least tried it."

@uppercutztv stated:

"Bro really said the 🥖 (breadstick) from amazon." 😭😭

Instagram user @keith_rich_art reacted with some wordplay:

"That's not real Italian food it's an impasta !" 😵🤣😏

@obiwan_farone posted:

"Bro was trying so hard not to diss 'her dish'."

Some more reactions:

Image Credits: @ninamariedaniele on Instagram

Marvin Vettori horrified at Joe Biden collapsing

Marvin Vettori recently expressed disappointment after observing US President Joe Biden stumble and fall during the United States Air Force Academy graduation ceremony in Colorado.

President Biden had an incident while distributing degrees to graduating cadets, falling over a black sandbag on stage. Despite the event, the 80-year-old leader quickly recovered his footing with the help of others and was unharmed.

While many people sympathized with the US President in the aftermath of the tragedy, 'The Italian Dream' looked unaffected. The 29-year-old athlete released a harsh assault on Biden and his supporters on Twitter, referring to the president as a "moribund puppet" and denouncing those who elected him:

"I swear I don’t how people who voted for this moribund puppet can watch themself in the mirror every morning. And even tho is not as many as they said there is still plenty."

