UFC 288 will see lightweight contender Matt Frevola go up against Drew Dober in what promises to be a thrilling matchup. The highly anticipated event, taking place at the Prudential Center, marks the UFC's return to New Jersey after a hiatus since 2019.

Former UFC middleweight contender Marvin Vettori made headlines prior to his second bout against Israel Adesanya at UFC 263 for accidentally wearing his Venum shorts backwards during the usual media obligations that UFC fighters must undergo when preparing for their bouts.

However, it seems that Vettori's mishap has become contagious, as Matt Frevola repeated the same mistake during a photo shoot for UFC 288 media day. In a humorous jab at 'The Italian Dream,' Frevola took to social media to poke fun at the former champion's mishap as 'The StreamRolla' posted on Twitter:

"Did I do this right? @MarvinVettori"

Check out the social media post below:

Matt Frevola enters UFC 288 with mixed success in the promotion with a record of 4 wins, 3 losses, and 1 draw. However, he has been on an upward trend lately, winning his last two fights after losing two in a row.

His most recent victory came in January 2022 when he won via first-round TKO against Genaro Valdez at UFC 270. Prior to that, he scored a knockout victory over the previously unbeaten Ottman Azaitar at UFC 281 in November.

UFC 288: Matt Frevola vs. Drew Dober betting line

As UFC 288 approaches, Matt Frevola and Drew Dober are both determined to keep their winning streaks alive and rise up the rankings in the lightweight division, making their upcoming matchup all the more intriguing for fans and bettors alike.

According to the latest odds from BestFightOdds, Dober is currently favored to emerge victorious with a ratio of -210, meaning that bettors who put their money on him will have to risk $210 to potentially earn a $100 profit.

On the other hand, Frevola is the underdog with +180 odds, suggesting that those who wager $100 on him could potentially win a profit of $180 if he manages to cause an upset by defeating Dober.

Meanwhile, Betway, a major betting platform, also lists Dober as the favorite with -225 odds to win against Frevola, who is considered the underdog with +163 odds. This implies that a $225 bet on Dober could potentially yield a $100 profit, while a $100 bet on Frevola could result in a profit of $163 if he manages to secure the victory.

Poll : 0 votes