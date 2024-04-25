"It won't be a problem" - Dmitry Menshikov says Sinsamut's probing low kicks don't concern him one bit

Dmitry Menshikov will be looking to make it three in a row when he returns at ONE Fight Night 22 for his fourth fight in the promotion.

The Russian competitor came into ONE Championship with some hype behind him but his debut didn't go to plan.

Menshikov was stopped in impressive fashion by Regian Eersel in a fairly routine title defense for the champion but the challenger has been showing his true worth ever since.

With back-to-back first round finishes under his belt, he now looks to secure a second shot at the world championship by facing off with fellow top contender, Sinsamut Klinmee.

Ahead of their first meeting at ONE Fight Night 22, Menshikov told ONE Championship that he isn't concerned about the leg kicking game of his opponent as he believes he already has this well scouted:

"First of all, he doesn't throw them that much. Second, it's obvious they they are not that fast. I noticed those low kicks, so I'll be blocking. All in all, it won't be a problem for me."

Dmitry Menshikov can make a huge statement at ONE Fight Night 22

When the two men clash in lightweight Muay Thai, Dmitry Menshikov will be well aware of the opportunity that awaits him on May 3.

Regian Eersel was able to defend his title against Sinsamut Klinmee in back-to-back fights and finished him in the fourth round of their second contest.

If Dmitry Menshikov is able to get his opponent out of there in impressive fashion, there will be no denying that he has earned a rematch with the world champion.

Proving that his debut was a bad night at the office has been a massively motivating factor for the former title challenger but now that he is in the groove, ONE fans are starting to see the very best of Menshikov.

ONE Fight Night 22 will air live and free in U.S. prime time for North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription.