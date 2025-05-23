  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “It was psychological warfare” - Two-sport king Prajanchai dissects rivalry with ‘mischievous’ Joseph Lasiri

“It was psychological warfare” - Two-sport king Prajanchai dissects rivalry with ‘mischievous’ Joseph Lasiri

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 23, 2025 23:05 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
Image provided by ONE Championship.

Prajanchai PK Saenchai's classic rivalry with Joseph Lasiri was just as much psychological as it was physical. In July 2021, Prajanchai earned the biggest win of his combat sports career, defeating Thai legend Sam-A Gaiyanghadao to become the ONE strawweight Muay Thai world champion.

Ad

Less than a year later, it all came crashing down.

Defending his title against Lasiri, the Thai athlete was forced to quit on his stool following Round 3, surrendering his belt and his unbeaten record on martial arts' biggest global stage.

It was a shocking turn of events, and Lasiri took full advantage of the situation, slamming the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym athlete in interviews and on social media while boasting about his victory.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

youtube-cover
Ad

Looking back on all of it during an appearance on The ONE Podcast, he dubbed Lasiri as "mischievous" and made it clear that he took none of what was said or reported personally. The two-sport ONE world champion said:

"For me, it was psychological warfare. That moment before the fight is very important. Psychology matters a lot in fighting. It works effectively, too. But honestly, in real life, Joseph is a nice person, just mischievous."
Ad

He added:

"He likes to stir things up, and people often take that and make news stories out of it. Sometimes the headlines use inappropriate wording."

Prajanchai avenged his loss to Joseph Lasiri before becoming two-sport ONE world champion

Less than two years removed from his loss against Joseph Lasiri, Prajanchai would come looking for redemption. Stepping back inside the ring with Lasiri at ONE Friday Fights 46 in Bangkok, the Thai got the last laugh, landing a shocking 88-second knockout to even the series and reclaim the undisputed ONE strawweight Muay Thai world championship.

Ad
Ad

Since reclaiming his Muay Thai gold, he has become a two-sport ONE world champion, adding the ONE strawweight kickboxing world championship to his resume after handing former titleholder Jonathan Di Bella his first career loss at ONE Friday Fights 68 last year.

What's next for Prajanchai remains to be seen, but the Thai superstar has already been talking about a move to the flyweight division and a potential showdown with former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa.

But first, he will have to settle some unfinished business with his Canadian-Italian kickboxing foe.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Subham
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications