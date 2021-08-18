"It puts you on a different level" - Daniel Cormier explains how fighting Conor McGregor turned Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier into globally recognizable athletes

Conor McGregor's star power is undeniable. The former two-division champion is undoubtedly the most recognizable face in MMA presently. As a result of his massive stardom, most of the Irishman's opponents have also witnessed their stocks soar.

Fellow former two-division champion Daniel Cormier concurs with the notion that the Irish supernova is responsible for building the names of his rivals. Speaking on ESPN MMA's DC & RC, the UFC commentator expounded on the after-effects of fighting Conor McGregor. DC explained how Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier have benefited from their respective fights with 'The Notorious':

"It was very evident what fighting against Conor McGregor can do for your career. You can even watch it from the social presence that Dustin Poirier has and even from what Khabib [Nurmagomedov] has after fighting Conor McGregor. It just literally puts you on a different level in terms of recognition. People know Dustin Poirier more today. Now, he doesn't want to go backward. He doesn't want to...fight Charles [Oliveira] in a fight , honestly, which might be the toughest fight for him but it will be seen by so many less people."

Daniel Cormier believes Dustin Poirier might take on Conor McGregor before fighting Charles Oliveira

The inconclusive end to UFC 264 certainly warrants a fourth fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Last month, UFC president Dana White clarified in the post-fight presser that 'The Diamond' will likely fight Oliveira for the belt in the fall of 2021 and then rematch McGregor.

"The fight didn't get finished, you can't have a fight finished that way. You know, we'll see how this whole thing plays out, who knows how long Conor's out. Poirier will do his thing until Conor is ready," said Dana White.

Contrary to White's mandate, Daniel Cormier believes Dustin Poirier might opt for a matchup with either Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz. DC reasoned that the fights make monetary sense for the Louisiana native. According to Cormier, if Poirier seizes the belt, he will have to fight lesser-known contenders, which won't entail a massive payday.

"Whoever wins and ears a title shot, [Poirier will have to fight him]...I can't say he is wrong. But as a guy who always values the championship, I would like to see that gold belt wrapped around his waist."

