“It has the record for most ranked fighters ever on a card” - Why some fans believe UFC 300 lives up to the hype despite star power scrutiny

Amidst debates regarding the roster of UFC 300, there's a segment of fans who firmly believe that the event exceeds expectations.

The highly anticipated pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on April 13 was lacking a main event until recently. UFC CEO Dana White announced the headline fight during the UFC 298 post-fight press conference.

While there were speculations about a potential comeback fight for Israel Adesanya against middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis, leveraging their ongoing rivalry, White surprised many by revealing that Alex Pereira would defend his light heavyweight title against Jamahal Hill.

The UFC 300 lineup boasts a plethora of intriguing matchups carefully curated by the organization. However, fans initially greeted the fight card with a lukewarm reception, and even the announcement of the main event sparked mixed reactions.

However, with the event lineup now finalized unless subjected to any last-minute alterations, a significant portion of the MMA community has recently embraced their excitement for the UFC 300 with jubilation.

One fan wrote:

"Definitely stacked casuals won’t see it."

Another wrote:

"It has the record for most ranked fighters ever on a card, as well as most former/current champions ever on a card."

Check out some more reactions below:

"The prelims card can be an easy fight night in itself...💣💣"

"How can people say UFC 299 is better Every fight has a champion or a former champion in it."

Alex Pereira open to headlining back-to-back UFC 300 and UFC 301

UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira is interested in successfully making a turnaround headline for both UFC 300 and UFC 301.

'Poatan' was initially targeted to top the bill at the pay-per-view event slated for May 4 in Rio de Janeiro. In January, the Brazilian hinted at his goal to exceed Ronda Rousey's record for the shortest championship turnaround. Competing in Brazil would mean a 21-day break following his title defense in Las Vegas. Rousey currently holds the record with two title defenses within 56 days.

During a recent video on his YouTube channel, Pereira stated via a translator:

"Since I was already talking to the UFC about UFC Brazil, and it’s something that was already kind of agreed but didn’t happen, there’s this possibility [to fight at UFC 301]. The UFC likes to see me fighting. I think that would be a good idea if all goes right. If I win and I’m not injured, I would ask for that. But one step at a time. The focus now is to win and defend this belt."

Check out Alex Pereira's comments below (8:30):