"Announce 300 main event" - Dana White's latest Power Slap League promo ticks off fans waiting for promised UFC 300 announcement

Dana White appears to be taking his time in announcing the main event for UFC 300.

As the MMA community eagerly anticipates the promotion's historic event scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the fight card remains incomplete pending confirmation of the headlining matchup.

Despite earlier assurances from the UFC CEO that the main event would be revealed last week, the announcement is still pending.

The UFC's top executive recently took to social media to unveil a promo for the upcoming episode of his slap-fighting league, Power Slap.

However, the promotional content failed to resonate with fans, who promptly reminded White to fulfill his promise of announcing the main event for UFC 300.

One fan wrote:

"DROP THE UFC 300 MAIN EVENT."

Another wrote:

"Yo bro, you promised that ufc 300 main event announcement, where is it?"

"How many times did u guys have to scrap the ufc 300 main event and book a new one ?"

"Announce 300 Main Event"

"Not a single f**king soul gives a sh*t about Power Slap dude"

When Dana White revealed Power Slap generated huge revenue in only nine months

Dana White asserts that his divisive slap-fighting league, Power Slap, garners significant attention on social media.

The Power Slap league has consistently been in the spotlight since its launch in January 2023, albeit primarily for negative reasons. For those unfamiliar, the slap-fighting competition involves two participants taking turns delivering powerful slaps in an attempt to knock each other out.

Critics from both the combat sports community and medical professionals have raised concerns about the league's setup, particularly regarding athlete safety. The disputed issue revolves around the repetitive, full-strength blows to the head, aggravated by regulations that prevent participants from defending themselves.

Despite prominent safety concerns, numerous athletes, including former UFC fighters, have also criticized the league's payment system.

Despite facing criticism, the UFC CEO stated in an episode of the Rock Sugar Magic podcast last November that Power Slap's social media engagement exceeds that of major sports organizations like the UFC, MLB, NBA, and WWE:

"This thing is a f**king juggernaut. Everybody thought that I was full of sh*t in the beginning if you take the NFL, NBA, MLB, the NHL, the UFC, WWE, NASCAR, F1, PGA, and a couple of others that I can't remember, you combine all their social media numbers and multiple them by four, Power Slap beats them."

He added:

"In nine months I have an unbelievable amount of sponsors. I haven't said this publicly, this is a $450 million business."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

