Oil comments take over in Dana White's latest 'F*ck It Friday' episode

UFC fans appear to be holding on to playfully tease Dana White with oil references.

In recent months, fans have amusingly pestered the UFC CEO during his Instagram live sessions, urging him to be "oiled up." This persistent and unusual joke has gained attention on social media platforms, quickly becoming viral.

Expand Tweet

Amidst the meme frenzy, White and MMA content creator Nina-Marie Daniele recently announced on Instagram that they would reveal the highly-anticipated main event of UFC 300 if a video featuring them garnered 10,000 comments.

However, there was a catch: if the video, which depicts Daniele handing White a bottle of oil, didn't reach the desired comments, White would have to be oiled up.

Check out the video below:

The MMA community eagerly anticipates the headline fight of the upcoming historic event scheduled for April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Meanwhile, the UFC head honcho shared his recipe for McFlurry Sandwich for this week's 'F*ck It Friday' episode on Instagram.

Check out Dana White's post below:

White's video sparked a multitude of reactions from fans, many of which revolved around oil references.

One fan wrote:

"UFC 300 main event or oil up."

Another wrote:

"Put some oil in it."

Check out some more reactions below:

"Someone call the oil truck."

"We don't care announce the main event before it gets oily."

"The f**k are you doing man announce some fights already."

Credits: Dana White on Instagram and X

'F**k It Friday' is a weekly series in which the UFC chief delves into unconventional food pairings and social media trends. The tradition began when White was inspired by a KFC advertisement featuring a donut fried chicken sandwich, prompting UFC chefs to replicate the concept. As viewers embraced additional culinary adventures, 'F**k It Friday' evolved into a regular occurrence.

Dana White reacts to Instagram live stream flooded with oil comments

Dana White recently addressed the surge of 'oil him up' comments that have become dominant in the latest meme craze.

Despite the unconventional aspect of the joke, White has consistently responded with good-natured humor to this unexpected trend.

Expand Tweet

However, in his recent livestream, the UFC CEO showed no interest in entertaining the joke, as he criticized fans for their troll comments:

"Anybody got anything good other than the stupid sh*t? All the f**king dumb sh*t you guys are posting on here right now. 'Punish me', punish me for what? What the f**k did I do? Ain't doing anything but texting dumb sh*t out here."

Check out Dana White's comments below:

Expand Tweet