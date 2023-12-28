"This made me laugh stupid hard" - Dana White getting annoyed after being called 'Dana Pink' has fans in splits

UFC CEO Dana White recently fell prey to online trolling.

MMA fans persist teasing White, often referring to him as 'Dana Pink.' During his most recent Instagram Live session, White faced a barrage of comments using the name fans use to troll him.

However, unlike previous instances, the UFC head honcho's reaction was less welcoming, as he appeared noticeably annoyed by the influx of 'Dana Pink' remarks. He said:

"'Dana Pink' all right relax, you're like the f**king 50th person that said it. Got it I'm pink."

Check out Dana White's video below:

Fans responded to the video with a myriad of amusing reactions.

"Telling the internet to stop doing something will only make it worse 😭"

"Dana cannot handle the internet 😂"

"That one hit a nerve 😂😂😂"

"This made me laugh stupid hard"

"Dana red too…. Dont get me started on Dana black tho iykyk"

"What’s up everybody! I’m pink!"

"He’s so pissed off everyone keeps saying that to him 💀💀💀"

"Mr. Dana Pink. Please consider working on your hydration. This will help cleanse your pinkness. Sincerely: A concerned expert in Hydration and Carbs"

The 'Dana Pink' joke began when a meme account with the same name gained social media prominence due to its distinctive name. The 54-year-old initially took the joke in good humor. In an older video where his tan made him appear pinkish, White acknowledged that some people playfully referred to him as 'Dana Pink.'

When Dana White inquired about the Threads app for a "filter" to make him seem "less pink"

The recent Instagram Live marked a rare public instance where Dana White appeared irritated by the 'Dana Pink' joke. Typically, the UFC CEO took these jests in good humor, as they were usually lighthearted and not meant inegatively

When Threads, the X competitor, was launched in July 2023, White amusingly joined the jest and inquired if the app had a filter to make him look less pinkish. He tweeted:

"Does @threadsapp have a filter to make me look less pink?"

Check out Dana White's post below:

