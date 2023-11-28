“It was the most remarkable sporting event” - Chael Sonnen praises the $10 million boxing debut of Francis Ngannou

Chael Sonnenn has reacted to the unfolding of events in the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou boxing match that marked 'The Predator's' debut into the sport and helped him earn what is likely to be the biggest paycheck of his career thus far.

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'The American Gangster' discussed the fight and why it was a success.

Sonnen said that even after a month of reflection on the event, he still considered it 'the most remarkable event' he had ever witnessed. He added:

"[Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou] was the most remarkable sporting event I've ever seen. Is that a big statement or what? And you might make that statement a day after but you would not make it a month later. Seen plenty of other fights since then, seen plenty of other big news, had plenty of time to think about it. Fury moved on the moment the fight was over, getting in this [Oleksandr] Usyk business. It was the most remarkable sporting event I've ever seen and you would then have to define remarkable but from my perspective, unbelievable, unexpected, defied logic. I believe it defied reality."

Francis Ngannnou and Tyson Fury went toe-to-toe inside a boxing ring on October 28 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Francis Ngannou surprised many with his performance that night and even scored a knockdown against Fury. In the end, the fight went the 10-round distance and was declared a split decision victory for 'The Gypsy King.'

Despite the official result, many believe Ngannou to be the rightful victor of that encounter.

Frank Warren speaks on the possibility of Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou 2

Ever since the controversial was announced, combat sports fans have been demanding a rematch between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou.

Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, appears optimistic about a second Fury vs. Ngannou fight happening in the future. Warren recently made an appearance on The MMA Hour and shared that both parties were interested in the rematch and he was confident that the two athletes would share a boxing ring again.

“I think there’s a good chance of that happening. I do... Tyson told me that he wants the rematch, and I know Ngannou wants it, because after the fight we were out there, we met at His Excellency [Turki Alalshikh]’s house and we had quite a lengthy conversation. He’s a nice guy, by the way. He’s a really nice guy, good team around him, and I’m quite sure we’ll do it again."

