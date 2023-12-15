‘It’s 3x more money than he’s ever made’ - Chris Eubank Jr. labeled as “delusional” by Eddie Hearn in fallout of failed Conor Benn fight 

Chris Eubank Jr. has been blamed by Conor Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, as the reason why the all-British bout could not be organized for February 2024. The pair were scheduled to face off in October 2022, but 'The Destroyer' failed a drug test several days before fight night, leading to the event being canceled.

Hearn appeared certain that Eubank Jr. and Benn would meet in the squared circle at the second time of asking, possibly even in December. But following the fallout of failed negotiations between both parties, the Matchroom Boxing chairman has blasted Chris Eubank Jr.

Eddie Hearn was recently interviewed by iFL TV, where he shared his reasons for the bout between 'NextGen' and Conor Benn being canceled and said this:

"[Kalle Sauerland] couldn't get a deal done with Eubank. That's the bottom line."

When asked what the issue with Eubank Jr. was, Hearn said this:

"Delusion. To be fair to Conor, Conor said to me, 'I don't think he'll take the fight.'... I don't share his opinion, because I've seen the offer. It's so much money, it's 3x more money than Eubank has ever made, probably more. And 3x more money than he'll get for any other fight. So I just expected him to do it. But he didn't, I still think the fight may happen."

Given the history between Nigel Benn and Chris Eubank Sr., the potential clash between Conor Benn and Chris Eubank Jr. was a highly-anticipated affair. Eddie Hearn referred to the bout as the "biggest fight in British boxing", and he appears hopeful the fight can be resurrected in the future.

Conor Benn speaks out in the wake of failed fight with Chris Eubank Jr.

Conor Benn recently shared his thoughts on his anticipated clash with Chris Eubank Jr. no longer taking place.

'NextGen' has been blamed by Benn's promoter, Eddie Hearn, for the collapse in negotiations. Now, 'The Destroyer' has also pointed his finger at Eubank Jr. as the reason for the fight being scrapped.

But unlike Hearn, who remains hopeful that the bout may happen in the future, Benn believes that he will never face off against Chris Eubank Jr. in the ring. During a recent interview with Boxing Social, Conor Benn said this:

"I can't see the fight with me and Chris happening, in general. The money he wants is silly money, bearing in mind he's getting paid silly money. Career-high payday to fight a welterweight, and he's lost his pen. Would I want to fight me if I was him? Probably not."

