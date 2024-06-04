"It’s actually truly sad" - Dillon Danis claims to have inside knowledge on Mike Tyson, calls Jake Paul "scumbag" for not canceling fight

Recently, Dillon Danis has asserted that he has inside knowledge of Mike Tyson's next boxing match against Jake Paul. Danis also aimed at Paul for not calling off the match, given that many were worried about Tyson's age going into the fight.

Tyson was set to fight Paul in a boxing contest on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which would have been broadcast live on Netflix. But he had a "medical emergency" a few days earlier after suffering an "ulcer flare-up" while traveling, thus, the bout was called off.

The 57-year-old immediately assured his fans via X, but this medical issue forced Tyson's team to take additional precautions to guarantee he would be fit enough to compete.

Trending

Netflix, the official broadcaster of the historic boxing event, took to X and made the following announcement:

''Unfortunately Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will not face-off on July 20 as planned. Tyson’s recent ulcer flare up has limited his ability to train fully for the next few weeks...The fight will be rescheduled for a date later this year after Mike’s able to resume training with no limitations and both fighters can have equal time to prepare for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup!...Stay tuned for the new fight date to be announced by the end of next week."

Expand Tweet

Danis took to X to express his thoughts on the aforementioned incident. The 30-year-old claimed to know the reason behind the postponement of the fight. He even slammed Paul for not canceling the fight, saying.

''I know the reason Mike Tyson had to postpone the fight. I spoke to his close friend, and like Dana White said, he knows but doesn’t want to get involved in respect to Mike. It’s actually truly sad what’s going on. Jake Paul, you’re truly a scumbag for knowing what he’s going through and not ending this.''

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis wants Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul to get canceled

On July 20, Jake Paul will not compete against Mike Tyson. Rather than being completely canceled, the match will now take place at a later date which has yet to be announced.

Tyson, who is 57 years old, had health issues, thus the two boxers decided to postpone their match, according to an official statement from Most Valuable Promotions.

Expand Tweet

Dillon Danis, a well-known Paul critic, responded to the news about the fight being postponed. In a since-deleted post on X, Danis demanded that the event be called off entirely. He wrote:

"Just cancel the fight... it was pointless from the beginning"