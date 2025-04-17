“It's been awesome” - Liam Nolan says he’s been learning a lot from Irish MMA sensation Ian Machado Garry

When you're around high-level talent, it's hard not to level up with them. And right now, Liam Nolan is making the most out of training with one of the sharpest fighters in the game - UFC's Ian Machado Garry.

Ad

Ahead of his rematch with Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 31, Nolan has been working closely with the Irish MMA fighter, picking up new tricks and fine-tuning the little things that don't always show up on highlight reels.

"We've been doing loads of rounds together. It's been awesome. He's been my sparring partner for this fight," Nolan said.

It's a smart move, considering how things went in their first fight. Nolan was unable to cope with Trujillo's pressure, and the second-round knockdown only worked against his favor.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Liam Nolan briefly stepped away from the sport after that one, but now he's back and eager to make a difference.

Ad

“It's like a proper chess match” - British striker Liam Nolan relishes picking the brain of UFC star Ian Machado Garry

More than just sparring, the more valuable parts of Liam Nolan's encounters with Ian Machado Garry had been the opportunity to pick his brains on tactics and strategy.

"We do five minutes rounds, it's like a proper chess match," Nolan said about training with Garry.

Ad

"He's trying to bait me, I'm trying to bait him in, really analyzing what I'm doing, feinting, loads of little details I'm trying to put in. It's not a usual spar. It's great work, I'm enjoying it."

After years of figuring things out on the fly, this kind of back-and-forth has done good things for Nolan's fight IQ. No more winging his training - this time, hes putting a little more intention behind it. And hopefully, we'll see it come fight night.

ONE Fight Night 31 takes place May 2 in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action with an active Prime Video subscription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Charlene Nepomuceno Charlene is a MMA writer with 5 years of experience writing content in various formats. She inadvertently fell into the rabbit hole of MMA after she (begrudgingly) joined her friend for a class and ended up enjoying it far beyond her expectations. She has a Bachelor's degree in Psychology and once dreamed of becoming a sports doctor before she found her true calling in writing.



She has ghostwritten for various health, fitness, and martial arts businesses. Despite the busyness of her day-to-day, she occasionally finds the time to practice Boxing and Muay Thai at home with her coach/husband and their many cats as their rapt audience.



She has organized a few local MMA events and aspires to establish her own little gym someday.



Outside of work, Charlene enjoys books, video games, and anime. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.