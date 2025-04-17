“It's been awesome” - Liam Nolan says he’s been learning a lot from Irish MMA sensation Ian Machado Garry

When you're around high-level talent, it's hard not to level up with them. And right now, Liam Nolan is making the most out of training with one of the sharpest fighters in the game - UFC's Ian Machado Garry.
Ahead of his rematch with Nauzet Trujillo at ONE Fight Night 31, Nolan has been working closely with the Irish MMA fighter, picking up new tricks and fine-tuning the little things that don't always show up on highlight reels.
"We've been doing loads of rounds together. It's been awesome. He's been my sparring partner for this fight," Nolan said.
It's a smart move, considering how things went in their first fight. Nolan was unable to cope with Trujillo's pressure, and the second-round knockdown only worked against his favor.
Liam Nolan briefly stepped away from the sport after that one, but now he's back and eager to make a difference.
“It's like a proper chess match” - British striker Liam Nolan relishes picking the brain of UFC star Ian Machado Garry
More than just sparring, the more valuable parts of Liam Nolan's encounters with Ian Machado Garry had been the opportunity to pick his brains on tactics and strategy.
"We do five minutes rounds, it's like a proper chess match," Nolan said about training with Garry.
"He's trying to bait me, I'm trying to bait him in, really analyzing what I'm doing, feinting, loads of little details I'm trying to put in. It's not a usual spar. It's great work, I'm enjoying it."
After years of figuring things out on the fly, this kind of back-and-forth has done good things for Nolan's fight IQ. No more winging his training - this time, hes putting a little more intention behind it. And hopefully, we'll see it come fight night.
ONE Fight Night 31 takes place May 2 in the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. Fans in Canada and North America can catch the action with an active Prime Video subscription.