“It's like a proper chess match” - British striker Liam Nolan relishes picking the brain of UFC star Ian Machado Garry

Liam Nolan was grateful that UFC welterweight contender Ian Machado Garry showed him some tricks of the trade during their sparring session.

Following a short-lived retirement, Nolan rediscovered his inner fire and will return to action on May 2 against Nauzet Trujillo in a lightweight Muay Thai showdown at ONE Fight Night 31: Kongthoranee vs Nong-O II on Prime Video.

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 27-year-old British striker revealed the Irish MMA star was quite helpful in his preparations for his return inside Bangkok's iconic Lumpinee Stadium.

"We do five minutes rounds, it's like a proper chess match," Nolan said about training with Garry.

"He's trying to bait me, I'm trying to bait him in, really analyzing what I'm doing, feinting, loads of little details I'm trying to put in. It's not a usual spar. It's great work, I'm enjoying it."

Mixing it up with a credentialed fighter is indeed a good sign for the redemption-seeking Liam Nolan. The Knowlesy Academy product wants to reinsert himself in the contention for the lightweight Muay Thai crown, currently in possession of Regian Eersel.

But to do so, he must first avenge a previous setback against his tormentor, Trujillo. Nolan will indeed have a lot to prove at ONE Fight Night 31.

Liam Nolan confident of realizing his dream of becoming a ONE world champion

Liam Nolan has had his ups and downs in the home of martial arts, but he's not giving up on his lifelong mission.

'Lethal' knows he can earn himself a ticket to challenge 'The Immortal' if he can string a couple of impressive victories.

"My goal is still to be world champion," Nolan said in the same interview with Sky Sports.

"It's not even changed. After losing that fight, I didn't think 'I can't do it now'. I can do it still."

Watch Liam Nolan's road to redemption at ONE Fight Night 31. The full event will air live in US Primetime, free for Prime Video subscribers in North America.

