“It’s not about the belt” - Superbon wants all the smoke, gunning for the best fights

Superbon has outlined an ambitious vision for total divisional dominance as he prepares to defend his crown in a world title unification bout against interim titleholder Masaaki Noiri in the main event of ONE 173. The event emanates live from the iconic Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

The Thai megastar and ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion revealed that his motivation extends far beyond simply leaving the venue with his hand raised.

Instead, the striking veteran wants it to be the start of one of his most dominant championship reigns, and he's ready to systematically defeat every elite contender on his way to achieving his mission.

"I really want to fight. It's not about the belt. I just want to beat everyone at featherweight. I nearly done this, but someone left," he told Nick Atkin.

"But it doesn't matter. I'm here to stay, and I'm going to beat everyone at featherweight," he declared with characteristic confidence, emphasizing his long-term commitment to maintaining supremacy in the 155-pound division.

This promise of sustained dominance sets the stage perfectly for his world title unification bout with Noiri, who shocked the martial arts world by cancelling ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai's two-sport dream at ONE 172 this past March.

ONE 173, headlined by Superbon and Noiri's world title tiff, takes place on Sunday, Nov. 16 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena. More fights will be added to the show in the coming months.

Superbon reveals his future plans beyond Masaaki Noiri war

Once he's done reminding the world why he's levels above anyone in the featherweight kickboxing division, Superbon is hungry to pull one back against tormentor Tawanchai.

"[I want a trilogy with Tawanchai] because I lost two times to him. The point is, there are not many people I lose to that I cannot beat. So, he will be the plan in my future anyway," he told Atkin in the same interview.

Superbon shared the global stage with the PK Saenchai Muaythaigym maestro twice, losing their first encounter via majority decision and the rematch by TKO. Both fights were contested in Muay Thai.

Watch the full interview here:

