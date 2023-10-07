“It’s burning him inside” - Jake Paul’s ‘go crazy’ comments as KSI vs. Tommy Fury date inches closer triggers mixed reactions from fans

Fans have mixed reactions after Jake Paul called out KSI for the latter’s upcoming fight.

On October 14, KSI will face Tommy Fury in a six-round exhibition boxing match to headline “The Prime Card.” Earlier this year, Fury handed Jake Paul his first professional boxing loss by securing a split-decision win. Since then, KSI has seen the matchup against ‘TNT’ as a way to prove he’s better than Paul.

Meanwhile, ‘The Problem Child’ doesn’t think KSI’s upcoming fight has those implications. During an appearance on the Full Send Podcast, Paul had this to say about KSI potentially beating Fury:

“He’s gonna go crazy, for sure [if he beats Tommy Fury, and we won’t see the end of it. Go off. KSI, if you beat Tommy [Fury], go crazy, bro. Let that sh*t rub your ego. Say whatever you want to say, but guess what? Just because you maybe beat Tommy, you didn’t beat me. Man-to-man and styles make fights. Everyone knows that.”

Once the clip went viral, fans on Twitter had mixed reactions, including the following people saying:

“Hahah, I know he thinks KSI wins and it’s burning him inside”

“I can’t wait to see Jake’s excuses once KSI wins by UD October 14”

“He’s got nothing to worry about Lsi don’t stand a chance”

““Styles make fights” jake paul has NO style”

“he’s lying if KSI wins by knockout THARS gonna haunt him for so long. And imagine Jake rematches Tommy after and still loses”

Jake Paul reminds rivals they need to beat him before claiming to be the better boxer

A blockbuster boxing match between Jake Paul and KSI has seemed inevitable since they took over the influencer scene. Although Paul lost against Tommy Fury, the YouTuber-turned-boxer reminded KSI that he needs to beat him before claiming to be the superior fighter.

‘The Problem Child’ had this to say during the same appearance on the Full Send Podcast:

“Everyone knows that just because this person beat this person, doesn’t mean that that person can beat the other person. That’s where it goes back to win, lose, or draw. I want all of them. You can’t come after me and say you’re better than me and say all of these things until you’ve beaten me.”

Before worrying about what’s next, KSI must get the job done against Tommy Fury. The half-brother of Tyson Fury holds a professional boxing record of 9-0 with four wins by KO/TKO. As for KSI, he primarily competes in exhibition bouts, but his overall pro record is 4-0 with one no-contest.