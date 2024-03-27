"It's clear to see they're demons" - Andrew Tate goes off on LGBTQ activists after prominent figure Trey Farmer gets arrested on child po*n charges

Andrew Tate has yet again made broad-stroke generalizations about people involved in the LGBTQ community in an allyship sense.

The self-proclaimed 'Top G' has long used gay as a pejorative and on a myriad of things like weed, basketball, etc. So it should come as no surprise Tate was sounding off about similar matters on social media today.

The controversial online personality retweeted something from the X account @libsoftiktok, which read:

"BREAKING: Prominent LGBTQ activist Trey Farmer arrested on child po*n charges. Trey is an alumni of Princeton and is President of the "Queer Princeton Alumni" organization."

Reported initially by Kevin Shea of NJ.com, Roy 'Trey' Farmer was charged with one third-degree felony count of possession of child sexual abuse material. The arrest reportedly went down on Friday in Farmer's condo, which is said to be right across from Princeton's main entrance.

In the quote tweet from Tate regarding this story, he said:

"LGBTQ activists are pedophiles. All of them. It's clear to see they're demons. If the government wasn't inept and actually cared about children, they'd investigate every single one of these "activists" and I guarantee a 99% conviction rate."

Check out Andrew Tate commenting on the Trey Farmer arrest below:

Andrew Tate and his ongoing legal issues

Andrew Tate is facing charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang for the express purpose of the sexual exploitation of women in Romania. This is still an ongoing case that also involves his brother, Tristan Tate. The 37-year-old is also concurrently dealing with sex offense charges in the United Kingdom.

The Romanian courts granted a request to have Tate extradited to the UK to deal with that separate case after his domestic court proceedings came to a conclusion. Four United Kingdom women levied allegations of sexual aggression toward the red pill darling, and he will deal with that in time.

The former kickboxer was reportedly looking to leave Romania and possibly never return at one point. This plan was botched when streamer Adin Ross mentioned it on a live broadcast, resulting in the Tate brothers being detained near Bucharest. The court case in Romania has been ongoing since late 2022.

Tate has long claimed there is no credible evidence against him in this situation, but the ongoing, mounting nature of the situation does not paint a favorable picture of the maligned caricature of masculinity.