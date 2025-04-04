“It’s crazy” - Former champ Alexis Nicolas glad to get another shot at gold against Regian Eersel at famed Lumpinee Stadium

Alexis Nicolas wants nothing more than to regain ONE Championship gold in his unofficial second home in Bangkok.

The French superstar has a chance at the vacant ONE lightweight kickboxing world title when he takes on archrival Regian Eersel in the co-main event of the stacked ONE Fight Night 30 card on Friday at the hallowed Lumpinee Stadium.

Nicolas has had three fights so far in ONE Championship, all of which transpired in the iconic arena.

In an interview with Nick Atkin, Nicolas said he couldn't be happier to have built his status inside Muay Thai's most revered venue.

Alexis Nicolas said:

"Yeah, of course. Lumpinee is like my home now. I fought four times there already, so it’s crazy. I love the fans, I love everybody there, so I’m very happy."

Nicolas made his ONE Championship debut in January 2024 with a technical masterpiece against Magomed Magomedov for the unanimous decision win.

That victory ultimately led him to a shot at Regian Eersel's ONE lightweight kickboxing world title, a strap he snatched from the erstwhile unstoppable Dutch-Surinamese superstar.

At ONE Fight Night 21, Nicolas reached the pinnacle of the sport when he beat Eersel via unanimous decision for the ONE lightweight kickboxing world title in his first main event in the promotion.

Nicolas, though, relinquished the throne back to Eersel in their rematch at ONE Fight Night 25, just six months after his improbable victory.

Nevertheless, Nicolas' inspiring run in 2024 made him ONE Championship's Breakout Star for the year.

Nicolas now has a chance at revenge against Eersel, who also holds the ONE lightweight Muay Thai world title, and possibly close the rivalry against 'The Immortal'.

ONE Fight Night 30 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.

Watch Nicolas' entire interview below:

Alexis Nicolas reflects on his world title defeat to Regian Eersel in their rematch

Alexis Nicolas believed he didn't have the same drive when he finally sat at the throne of the lightweight kickboxing division.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Nicolas admitted that he didn't have the hunger when he was still chasing the gold in his world title defeat to Regian Eersel at ONE Fight Night 25.

"Going into the rematch as the defending champion, it was different for me. I didn’t get the same fire in my heart."

