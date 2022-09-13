"It's crazy how he knew the D'Arce was coming" - Fans believe Israel Adesanya "definitely taking" Khamzat Chimaev seriously as he appears locked-in on UFC 279 fight in reaction video

Israel Adesanya was keenly watching Khamzat Chimaev's UFC 279 co-headliner clash against Kevin Holland. 'The Last Stylebender' even correctly accurately called for a D'Arce choke, moments before Chimaev secured one on Holland.

Fans have now been treated to footage of Adesanya reacting to the fight along with his brother David. Apart from calling for a D'Arce, the middleweight champion further impressed fans by precisely predicting the tap from Holland.

Watch Israel Adesanya's reaction to Chimaev's win over Holland below:

Judging by Adesanya's reactions, fans believe that 'The Last Stylebender' is definitely considering Chimaev a potential future opponent. @Hyattga commented:

"Izzy's definitely analysing everything. It's crazy how he knew the darce was coming"

@King KeNNy Slay wrote:

"you can see it in Izzy's face that Khamzat is no joke and he's definetly taking him serious. He knows Chimaev is a problem"

Comments via @stylebender on YouTube

Khamzat Chimaev was originally scheduled to fight Nate Diaz in a welterweight headliner at UFC 279. However, 'Borz' missed weight by 7.5 lbs, which led to three main card bouts getting reshuffled.

Shaheen Al-Shatti @shaunalshatti Massive boos for Khamzat Chimaev at ceremonial weigh-ins. He flips off the crowd: "This is Chechnya, motherf*ckers! Shut up, guys!" #UFC279 Massive boos for Khamzat Chimaev at ceremonial weigh-ins. He flips off the crowd: "This is Chechnya, motherf*ckers! Shut up, guys!" #UFC279

Chimaev was handed a catchweight bout of 180 lbs against Kevin Holland, whom he had recently feuded with at the press conference. The Chechen-born Swede made quick work of 'The Trailblazer', ragdolling him en route to a first-round submission win.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope



A FIRED UP That is a scary, scary dude!A FIRED UP @KChimaev is in rare form after submitting Kevin Holland in the first! #UFC279 That is a scary, scary dude! 😳A FIRED UP @KChimaev is in rare form after submitting Kevin Holland in the first! #UFC279 https://t.co/DzkopqgHZP

When Israel Adesanya hailed Khamzat Chimaev as a "beast", but only at welterweight

Khamzat Chimaev started his UFC journey with a middleweight victory over John Phillips via second-round D'Arce choke. The next time he fought at middleweight, 'Borz' knocked out Gerald Meerschaert, 17 seconds from the initial bell.

Chimaev hasn't escaped Israel Adesanya's attention despite being more active at welterweight. 'Borz' has never been discreet about his ambitions of becoming a double-champion and has issued callouts to 'The Last Stylebender' in the past.

Ahead of the toughest test of Chimaev's career against Gilbert Burns, Adesanya lauded the Chechen-born Swede as a "beast." However, till then, the middleweight champion considered 'Borz' a beast at only 170 lbs. Adesanya said on the Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson podcast:

“Show me something like he’s never – his last fight was impressive, and I said I might not like you but if I’m impressed by what you do, I’ll give you props. He’s a beast, but he’s a beast at 170.”

Watch the episode below:

