"Who wants to fight" - Khamzat Chimaev calls out Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman

Khamzat Chimaev has made it clear that he wants to fight for a world title next, be it at welterweight or middleweight. 'Borz', currently ranked third in the 170lbs division, recently took to Twitter to call out Kamaru Usman and Israel Adesanya, who are the reigning welterweight and middleweight champions respectively:

"who wants to fight ? @stylebender @USMAN84kg," Chimaev wrote.

Usman is expected to defend his title against top-contender Leon Edwards later this year, while Adesanya is expected to defend against Jared Cannonier. Both of those fights, however, are yet to be announced. The Russian-born Swede is one of the most popular stars in the UFC right now and the promotion could give him what he wants if they feel that he is a big enough draw.

Chimaev is currently 5-0 in the UFC and has four finishes in five fights. In his most recent fight, Chimaev went to war with Gilbert Burns at UFC 273. After a back-and-forth, three-round slugfest, 'Borz' emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

Kamaru Usman deems Khamzat Chimaev worthy of fighting for the title

Kamaru Usman believes Khamzat Chimaev is worthy of fighting for the title and claims he wouldn't mind fighting him if the UFC books a matchup between them. 'The Nigerian Nightmare' claimed that Chimaev has proven himself by surviving a war against the then-No.2 ranked welterweight in the world and emerging victorious.

If the UFC asks him to fight Chimaev next, Usman admits it will be hard for him to deny the Russian-born Swede a title shot. In an interview with TMZ Sports, the champ said:

"He has gone out there, and he beat the No. 2 guy in the division. He got the W, so it’s very difficult for me to say no, he doesn’t deserve anything. He’s gone up against Gilbert Burns and was able to go out there and do what he needed to do. I take nothing away from him. If that’s the fight then that’s the fight."

UFC president Dana White previously stated that Chimaev could be fighting Colby Covington next. 'Chaos', however, hasn't made a public appearance since being allegedly attacked by Jorge Masvidal at the Papi Steak restaurant in Miami back in March. It is unknown whether he is down to fight Chimaev next.

