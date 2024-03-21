"It’s crazy how pretty you are" - Fans in love with Amanda Ribas' UFC Vegas 89 media day look 

Fans were mesmerized by Amanda Ribas' stunning look at the UFC Vegas 89 media day.

Brazil's Ribas is the No. 8-ranked UFC women's flyweight contender. She is set to take on former two-time UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas in the UFC Vegas 89 main event.

Ribas showed up with a stunning all-black ensemble on media day, and her gorgeous look immediately won the fans over. She shared her pictures from the event on her Instagram.

Catch the glimpses below:

Fans shared their thoughts on Ribas' look in the comments section.

@ihatetexas24 commented:

"It's crazy how pretty you are."

@erol.aydin.3304 commented:

"You're in my heart."

Other fans wrote:

"Legit so freaking hot."

"Looking like a boss."

Catch more fan reactions below:

Fan reactions to Ribas' look

UFC Vegas 89 will take place on March 23 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. At the time of this writing, Ribas is a +185 underdog, while Namajunas is a considerable -225 favorite. However, the odds are subject to change.

Amanda Ribas shares how she felt after the UFC approached her with the Rose Namajunas fight

Rose Namajunas is one of the most accomplished fighters in the UFC's female divisions. She held the strawweight title twice and has scored wins over MMA greats like Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Zhang Weili, and Jessica Andrade.

Following her loss to Carla Esparza in the title fight rematch, 'Thug' moved up to flyweight and will fight Amanda Ribas in her second outing in the division. Namajunas is the most notable opponent of Ribas' career so far. The Brazilian shared how she felt when the Namajunas fight was offered to her.

Speaking at the UFC Vegas 89 media day, she said:

"I was like, 'Oh, my goodness! Look against who I am fighting.' And I put that in my mind that the moment that I signed the contract, that feeling had to stop. And that's what I did. My dad said to me one time, 'If you want to be a legend, you need to beat one.' And now it's my time."

Catch Amanda Ribas' statement below (2:19):