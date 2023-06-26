"It's crazy to think there's only one weight class difference" - Sean O'Malley weighs in on rumored Paddy Pimblett vs. Ilia Topuria clash

After his most recent win, talks are once again heating up between Ilia Topuria and Paddy Pimblett due to their ongoing feud. With fans and fighters weighing in on what would happen if the two met inside the cage, Sean O'Malley has given his take on the fight and claims the two look further than just one weight class apart.

Despite not finding a finish, 'El Matador' arguably put on his best performance to date inside the octagon against the always-tough Josh Emmett. The two were battling it out to enter title contention and a display as good as the one on June 24 will likely put the featherweight in pole position to compete for gold.

While discussing the potential matchup on his popular TimbosugarShow series on YouTube, Sean O'Malley questioned whether height would play a part in the rumored Paddy Pimblett vs. Ilia Topuria clash.

"I feel like Paddy is way bigger than Ilia. I'm not saying he'd win or lose, I'm just saying it's crazy to think there's only one weight class different. He's way fu**ing bigger... I think you'd be like, 'These guys look way different' [if you saw them stand side by side]. Paddy's a big guy."

Despite fighting at featherweight more recently, Topuria did once compete at 155 under the UFC banner and scored one of the most devastating knockouts in recent history. After taking a huge head kick and almost being finished, the Spaniard bounced back with a destructive combination, knockout out Jai Herbert.

Check out what Sean O'Malley had to say about the rumored blockbuster bout in the video below:

What did Ilia Topuria recently say about Paddy Pimblett?

Paddy Pimblett has been a controversial addition to the UFC roster and has seemingly rubbed many of his peers the wrong way since his arrival.

The scouser has been at odds with Topuria for a while and it looked as though the two would be matched up to face one another after the undefeated European knocked out the aforementioned Jai Herbert at UFC London last year.

Since then, the two have been in an ongoing verbal altercation but things now looked to have simmered down. When asked about Pimblett ahead of his fight last Saturday, the 26-year-old insisted his eyes are firmly set on earning a featherweight title bout and he will no longer pursue a meeting with the Brit.

