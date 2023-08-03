"It's dead" - Reports suggest UFC has ghosted French prospect Abdoul Abdouraguimov and team 

There has been plenty of speculation on French prospesct Abdoul Abdouraguimov's UFC debut. But, it appears as though he will be moving on instead.

According to a report by Al Zullino, there has been no contact between the promotion and 'Lazy Kings's team. This seems strange, especially considering that the UFC is returning to Paris for a Fight Night event on September 2 and would benefit by having the France native debut on that card. He even had an potential opponent in Joaquin Buckley, who accepted his challenge on social media.

Zullino wrote:

"Latest from Lazy King...Speaking to people close to the situation, what I've gathered is that the UFC basically ghosted Abdoul Abdouraguimov and his team. They heard nothing, received no contract. "It's dead", they said.

"I'm hearing they are ready to move on."

Al Zullino @phre Latest from Lazy King 🧵



Speaking to people close to the situation, what I've gathered is that the UFC basically ghosted Abdoul Abdouraguimov and his team. They heard nothing, received no contract. "It's dead", they said.



I'm hearing they are ready to move on.

Based on the report, it's unlikely that the French prospect will be competing on the UFC Paris card next month. It's unclear what his status is with the UFC as well because they haven't been in touch with his management regarding potential bouts. Zullino reported that 'Lazy King' team is under the impression that perhaps it's time to move on from the UFC and continue his career elsewhere, writing:

"I'm hearing they are ready to move on."

It remains to be seen whether Abdoul Abdouraguimov and his team will resolve any issues with the UFC that may be hindering his ability to get fights booked.

What is Abdoul Abdouraguimov's MMA record?

Abdoul Abdouraguimov is a highly touted prospect and there was plenty of excitement surrounding his potential UFC debut.

The France native has an impressive 16-1 MMA record after spending the majority of his career competing in Brave CF and Ares FC. He achieved a great deal of success competing in Ares FC as he became a two-division champion after earning a fifth-round submission win over Rafal Haratyk to win the middleweight champion. A year prior, 'Lazy King' submitted Godofredo Pepey to win the vacant Ares FC welterweight championship.

The only loss on the French prospect's MMA record came in 2019, where he lost his Brave CF welterweight championship via fourth-round TKO in his rematch with Jarrah Hussein Al-Silawi.