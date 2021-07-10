"It's do or die" - Georges St-Pierre believes losing to Dustin Poirier might be the end of the road for Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor goes to war for the third time against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 on July 10, 2021, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

There is no doubt that the Irishman has already made all the name, fame, and money that was there for him to make from this sport. He is still the biggest draw in MMA, and his name can make pay-per-view numbers go through the roof every time.

However, the trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier will determine Conor McGregor's legacy as a fighter.

In a UFC 264 breakdown video with BET99, UFC legend Georges St-Pierre gave his opinion on what happens to Conor McGregor's legacy if he loses the fight to Dustin Poirier this Saturday. According to the former UFC champion, a defeat would mean the end of the mystic superstardom that Conor McGregor is so well-known for, if not a complete end to his career as a mixed martial artist.

"I think it's do or die, guys. I truly believe, last time he lost, I believe Conor is very good at adapting. He's a true champion. He has got a very strong mind. However, if he lose this one again, it could be the end for him. Not maybe the end of his career, but the end in terms of his star-power perhaps, in terms of how seriously he's taken in the sport. Because he claims he's the best fighter in the world, but if he loses this one, he will know and everybody else will know that this is not true," Georges St-Pierre said.

One statistic constantly coming up in the lead-up to UFC 264 is how Conor McGregor has lost two of his last three fights. The only win he secured was against Donald Cerrone, who is not considered to be a great litmus test by many.

In a recent cryptic post, Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh has also hinted at UFC 264 possibly being the Irishman's last ride.

Georges St-Pierre on Conor McGregor claiming his UFC 257 loss to be a fluke

Conor McGregor waved away Dustin Poirier's KO win in the rematch at UFC 257 as a 'fluke' in the UFC 264 pre-fight press conference. The Irishman compared it to James 'Buster' Douglas' upset win over Mike Tyson in 1990.

Conor McGregor has promised he is going to 'correct' the mistake on Saturday night and will outshine his iconic UFC 205 performance at Madison Square Garden.

"He has got a great argument - he's saying that he's the best fighter in the world and everybody can lose. It's true. Everybody can make a mistake. But now he has the chance to prove that it was the mistake that he made and the result shouldn't have been the way it was. Now, he has a chance to prove it. But if he fails again, it could be the end in that regard," Georges St-Pierre added to his statement.

Watch the full breakdown video below:

