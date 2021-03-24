'It's a different fight, different combat' - Stipe Miocic reveals why he would love to test himself against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury

Stipe Miocic has revealed that he would love to test himself inside the boxing ring against Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion has said that boxing is all about technique, but he will make sure to turn any encounter against Joshua or Fury into a fight.

During an interview with Ariel Helwani of ESPN, Stipe Miocic revealed his interest in a potential match-up against the two heavyweight boxers.

When asked why a fight against Joshua and Fury excites him more than an encounter with Jon Jones, Miocic stated the following and explained why Jones would feel the same way too:

"Oh yeah, would love to. Absolutely. It's a different fight, different combat. Boxing is all about technique but also I'll make it into a fight. Jon Jones would be the same way, you know."

Stipe Miocic also added tha it would only be fair for him to jump ship to the boxing world and potentially face either Joshua or Fury. The reigning UFC heavyweight champion believes a bout against Joshua and Fury in the boxing world would be more level-pegged than a mixed martial arts fight.

"Absolutely. It's more of a fair fight."

Stipe Miocic's current focus is on Francis Ngannou for UFC 260

Stipe Miocic will be returning to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 260. The UFC heavyweight champion will once again defend his title against a familiar foe in Francis Ngannou.

Miocic is likely to be the underdog heading into this fight. However, one certainly shouldn't overlook the reigning champion. On the back of a win over Daniel Cormier from his last fight, Stipe will aim to add another vital win to his resume and further solidify his status as the greatest heavyweight in UFC history.

On the other hand, Francis Ngannou has been on an absolute tear since losing to Stipe Miocic the first time around. The Predator has registered wins over Curtis Blaydes, Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos and knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in his last Octagon outing.