  • “It’s a different kind of style” - Prajanchai excited for unique clash of strengths between Kongthoranee and Aslamjon Ortikov

"It's a different kind of style" - Prajanchai excited for unique clash of strengths between Kongthoranee and Aslamjon Ortikov

By Ted Razon
Published Oct 02, 2025 12:37 GMT
Prajanchai (L) on Kongthoranee vs Aslamjon Ortikov | Photo by ONE Championship
Prajanchai (L) on Kongthoranee vs Aslamjon Ortikov | Photo by ONE Championship

Two-sport world champion Prajanchai PK Saenchai of Thailand is excited for his teammate Kongthoranee Sor Sommai’s showdown at ONE Fight Night 36.

This Friday, October 3, in Bangkok, Thailand, the fourth-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender will look to defend his ranking against undefeated rising star Aslamjon Ortikov.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Prajanchai broke down this high-stakes affair and expressed confidence that there will be no changing of the guard.

He expects his fellow Thai to hand Ortikov his first career defeat.

"I think it'll be an exciting fight. I don't know who will win or lose, but he's definitely fast. Kongthoranee might be more cautious, and he has power. It's a different kind of style," Prajanchai said.
This intriguing bout between two elite strikers with contrasting styles could end up stealing the show at ONE Fight Night 36, which is headlined by Prajanchai’s strawweight kickboxing world title unification battle against interim king Jonathan Di Bella.

Kongthoranee still enters as the favorite, with an 11-3 promotional record against some of the best fighters in the stacked 135-pound Muay Thai ranks.

However, the streaking Ortikov has the utmost confidence after a perfect 22-0 start, including eight straight victories in the home of martial arts.

Prajanchai raves about Kongthoranee's work ethic

Prajanchai has taken a liking to Kongthoranee ever since the 28-year-old tactician decided to take his talents to PK Saenchai full-time.

The reigning strawweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world champion witnessed how hard Kongthoranee works behind closed doors, fine-tuning his skills day in and day out. He told ONE:

"He trains hard, both in the morning and at night. It's hard to knock him out unless he makes a big mistake or gets hit by a powerful shot, because Kongthoranee is a fighter who is always careful."

Watch ONE Fight Night 36 live in US Primetime on Prime Video for North American viewers.

