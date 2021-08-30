"It's done" - Tyron Woodley claims the rematch against Jake Paul is next for him

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley is certain he'll get his rematch against YouTuber-turned-professional boxer Jake Paul.

During the post-event press conference, Woodley stated that he's confident about the possibility of getting another opportunity against Paul. MMA Fighting reported that Woodley even went as far as saying that it was already a done deal.

Woodley, who made his pro boxing debut on Sunday, August 29, took Paul past the second round for the first time in his career. Ultimately, though, Paul still prevailed via split decision after outworking the older fighter for eight rounds.

Although Paul clearly outpointed Woodley, it was the 39-year-old MMA vet who connected with the biggest power punch of the fight. 'The Chosen One' dazed Paul with his trademark overhand right and had 'The Problem Child' on ice skates.

Believing that he was robbed, Woodley took the opportunity to protest the result during his post-fight interview with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani. Paul, who was still in the ring at that point, didn't take too kindly to his opponent's comments and confronted him.

Woodley accused Paul of being scared of a rematch once they came face to face. After initially shooting down the idea of a sequel bout, Paul agreed to give Woodley another shot at the condition that the former UFC star would push through with the tattoo bet they had agreed to.

What is the significance of the tattoo bet between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley?

Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley agreed to raise the stakes of their crossover matchup by putting a tattoo bet in place. Per the wager, Paul will get an 'I love Tyron Woodley' tattoo if he loses, while Woodley will get an 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo if the outcome does not go his way.

Tyron Woodley says he hasn't gotten his "I love Jake Paul" tattoo yet, but he'll probably get it on his thigh. #PaulWoodley — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) August 30, 2021

Eager to make a rematch happen, Woodley said he would uphold his end of the bargain by getting the embarrassing phrase inked on his thigh. However, Woodley also demanded he'll only get the tattoo if Paul signs a contract that would grant him a rematch.

Paul sought the services of tattoo artist Katherine Flores a.k.a 'Tatu Baby' to be present at the venue and ready to ink the loser. With Woodley's new terms, however, it's unlikely he'll get a new piece of skin art before leaving Cleveland.

Watch the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley post-fight presser:

From Khabib Nurmagomedov to Jake Paul, follow SK MMA to satisfy all your MMA needs!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh