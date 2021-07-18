"It's an easy fight for Ciryl" - Alan Baudot explains why teammate Ciryl Gane will beat Derrick Lewis at UFC 265 (Exclusive)

UFC heavyweight Alan Baudot has revealed why his training partner Ciryl Gane will come out on top in his interim heavyweight title fight against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Baudot was asked his thoughts as to how the fight between Gane and Lewis would play out. He stated the following:

"I think it's an easy fight for Ciryl. Ciryl is small and lighter. He will turn, turn, turn. His footwork is crazy. And I think Derrick will punch the air."

Baudot's prediction of how the fight will end is mirrored by every one of Gane's performances so far. The Frenchman has often been compared to a middleweight in terms of his movement and speed. He has defeated some of the UFC's top heavyweight fighters on the road to his title bout, including the likes of Alexander Volkov, Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Junior dos Santos.

Baudot discusses a potential UFC Paris event headlined by Gane vs. Ngannou

Should Gane defeat Lewis at UFC 265, he will set up a fight against current UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou. With both men having roots in France, there is building anticipation for a potential UFC Paris card, headlined by the two men.

Baudot didn't seem as certain of his teammate's chances against Ngannou. This is unsurprising considering the emphatic fashion in which Ngannou took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic earlier this year. Baudot told Sportskeeda MMA::

"I think this fight is very awesome... I am confident about Ciryl but you know at heavyweight just one punch will change your life."

Baudot, also a native of France, was asked if he had aspirations of appearing on a UFC Paris card himself. The heavyweight stated that competing in France for the UFC was a personal dream of his:

"Yes for me it is a big dream. I want my family, my friends, my fans, in Paris. Come show me and push me. Let's go!"

But for the time being, Baudot will compete at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He'll take on Nascimento in the opening fight of UFC Vegas 31, hoping to secure his first win in the UFC octagon.

