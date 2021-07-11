UFC 265: Gane vs. Lewis poster released 

The UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane poster has been released. The poster for next month’s UFC 265 fight card features its headlining and co-headlining stars.

As displayed in the tweet put forth by the UFC France account, the poster for UFC 265 has Derrick Lewis, Ciryl Gane, Amanda Nunes, and Julianna Pena as its star attractions. Fans can check out the poster, which was also re-tweeted by UFC heavyweight contender Ciryl Gane himself, below:

L’affiche officielle de l’#UFC265 avec @Ciryl_Gane est maintenant disponible en français ! 🇫🇷



📺📲 Samedi 7 août en direct sur @RMCsport 2. pic.twitter.com/vRxoYWXSb6 — UFC France 🇫🇷 (@UFCFRA) July 10, 2021

The UFC recently suggested that they’d hoped to have reigning UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou defend his title against Derrick Lewis at UFC 265. Ngannou, on his part, was willing to defend his title in September 2021.

Francis Ngannou had just captured the title at UFC 260 in late March 2021, and he’d taken some time off to visit family back home in Cameroon. Considering the variables at play, the UFC and Ngannou purportedly reached an impasse.

Subsequently, the UFC booked a five-round heavyweight bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane. This fight will have the interim UFC heavyweight title on the line, and it’ll headline UFC 265. The creation of the interim belt has been met with severe criticism from Ngannou, his agent Marquel Martin, and certain sections of fans and experts in the MMA community.

Reigning UFC women’s featherweight and bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes is scheduled to defend her bantamweight title against Julianna Pena in the co-main event of UFC 265.

UFC 265 features several exciting matchups

Julianna Pena (left); Amanda Nunes (right)

Apart from the number of exciting fights listed below in the updated UFC 265 fight card, it’s now being reported that the UFC is likely to add another fight to the event. As revealed by ESPN MMA’s Brett Okamoto, a lightweight bout between Rafael Fiziev and Bobby Green has been added to the UFC 265 fight card. It’s expected to be officially announced very soon.

One of the top under the radar lightweights in the sport just booked his next fight against a proven vet. Rafael Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) vs. Bobby Green added to UFC 265 on Aug. 7, per sources. pic.twitter.com/3eWsVCTcGh — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) July 10, 2021

UFC 265 Fight card

Here is the updated UFC 265 fight card:

UFC 265 Main card

Interim UFC heavyweight title bout: Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

UFC women's bantamweight title bout: Amanda Nunes (c) vs. Julianna Pena

Bantamweight bout: Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Michael Chiesa

UFC 265 Preliminary card (ESPN/ESPN+)

Women's strawweight bout: Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Bantamweight bout: Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

Women's strawweight bout: Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

UFC 265 Early preliminary card (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

Light heavyweight bout: Ed Herman vs. Alonzo Menifield

Flyweight bout: Manel Kape vs. Ode’ Osbourne

Women's flyweight bout: Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto

Bantamweight bout: Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Bantamweight bout: Johnny Munoz Jr. vs. Jamey Simmons

UFC 265 will take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas, on August 7th, 2021.

Which fighters do you see emerging victorious at UFC 265? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Avinash Tewari