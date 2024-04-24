"It's either Bohemian Grove or Tank" - Fan frenzy erupts after Ryan Garcia teases "huge announcement" on social media

Fans are guessing what could be next for Ryan Garcia.

'KingRy' returned to the boxing ring over the weekend in New York. There, Garcia met his longtime rival Devin Haney, whom he faced six times as an amateur. Despite heading into the bout as a massive underdog, he wound up handing 'The Dream' his first career loss by majority decision.

Just days removed from that win, it seems that Garcia is already working on something. Earlier today, the super lightweight contender took to X with a brief post, where he teased that he had something in the works that would be announced shortly.

In the post on X, Ryan Garcia wrote:

"HUGE announcement today like HUGE you have no idea"

Check out his post below:

Fans responded to Garcia's post with speculation about what the announcement could be. Some believe that it could be a fight-related announcement, with speculation that it could be a potential Gervonta Davis rematch.

Other fans are making jokes about the post. One fan referenced Garcia's previous claims about having visited Bohemian Grove and seeing child abuse. He wrote:

"It's either Bohemian Grove or Tank"

Check out the full fan response below:

What fight could be next for Ryan Garcia?

After his victory over Devin Haney on Saturday, Ryan Garcia has many options for his next fight.

While there's no confirmation that today's announcement is fight-related, that seems to be the belief among fans. Following his victory on Saturday, Garcia called to fight many different opponents, all of which make some sense.

First and foremost, Garcia has been calling for a rematch with Gervonta Davis. 'Tank' previously handed the boxing star his first career defeat by stoppage last April. However, Garcia has repeatedly called for a second crack at the champion since.

Ryan Garcia has also shown interest in a crossover bout against UFC bantamweight champion Sean O'Malley. 'Sugar' has shown interest in moving to the boxing ring as well, but is currently expected to face Merab Dvalishvili later this year.

Lastly, the superstar boxer has shown interest in facing many different champions. After his victory over Devin Haney, Garcia has been called to fight names such as Jaron 'Boots' Ennis, Sebastian Fundora, and Terence Crawford. 'Bud' recently booked his return against Israil Madrimov for August.