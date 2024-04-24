Ryan Garcia recalls seeing visions of "a beast coming out of San Francisco" while addressing 'Bohemian Grove' claims

Ryan Garcia recently recounted experiencing visions of a supernatural entity emerging from San Francisco's iconic Golden Gate Bridge while addressing his assertions regarding 'Bohemian Grove.'

Since the announcement of his fight with WBC super lightweight champion Devin Haney in February, Garcia's social media activity has come under intense scrutiny, primarily because of his provocative posts containing bold allegations and enigmatic videos.

Amid a string of posts on X, followed by a conversation with polarizing influencer Andrew Tate on X Spaces last month, 'KingRy' made shocking claims. He asserted that he had been abducted by members of an enigmatic club and subjected to a disturbing ritual, which involved being coerced into watching minor p*rnography against his will.

During a recent appearance on the PBD Podcast, the former WBC interim lightweight champion was questioned about his assertions regarding possessing evidence of his observations at the 'Bohemian Grove.' While Garcia did not explicitly mention having the evidence himself, he affirmed that he knew several individuals who could corroborate his claims:

"There's actually many stories on it, and there's actually a lot of people that have come forward to me. A lot of these things I have experienced, not only spiritually but in my spiritual senses, before I even knew about the Bohemian Grove."

"I had a vision in 2021; I've seen like a beast coming out of San Francisco, and I've seen the San Francisco Bridge, and then I saw like the woods, and I saw people doing really weird things, and I went up to my friend and said, 'Hey, man, is there a place where people do weird things in the wood?' he said, 'What are you talking about is Bohemian Grove'."

Despite exhibiting erratic behavior and facing allegations of not taking his fight seriously, 'KingRy' still emerged victorious against Haney with a majority decision, scoring three knockdowns throughout the bout. However, Garcia was unable to secure the super lightweight title due to missing the 140-pound weight limit.

Logan Paul rebukes Ryan Garcia over child trafficking claims

During a recent episode of his brother's podcast, BS w/ Jake Paul, Logan Paul criticized Ryan Garcia for his alleged child trafficking claims, questioning why 'KingRy' has yet to disclose any evidence to the public:

"All the child trafficking stuff and the things, the videos, he claims to have seen whatever, everyone's pressing him to come forward with them. It's a mad serious issue, and Ryan Garcia, the influencer boxer, has the answer, and yet he's not come forward with any of them. You have something that can stop this; you wanna contribute to a very good cause, and stop child trafficking, action, go."

