“It’s extra motivation to perform” – Liam Nolan thrilled to be among UK’s best fighters to be featured on Sky Sports

British striker Liam Nolan is excited for his scheduled fight later this week. It will not only be his return to action after over a year but also because it will be shown to his supporters back home through sports broadcaster Sky Sports.

‘Lethal’ is featured in a lightweight Muay Thai clash against ONE-debuting Russian fighter Ali Aliev at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Bangkok, Thailand.

It is part of a nine-fight offering happening at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and airing live in U.S. primetime for free to existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

The airing of the event will also mark the start of the broadcasting partnership signed last year between ONE Championship and Sky Sports, the leading sports broadcaster in the United Kingdom and Ireland.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Liam Nolan touched on the significance of the promotion’s agreement with Sky Sports for fighters like him hailing from the U.K. and surrounding areas.

The 26-year-old Knowlesy Academy affiliate said:

“It could be life-changing. We’ll be able to secure bigger sponsorships because of it. When I think of Sky Sports, I think of [English pro boxers] Tony Bellew and Callum Smith and how big of superstars they’ve become.

“Maybe in the future we could be going that way. It’s extra motivation to perform on the night.”

Liam Nolan out to get a statement win at ONE Fight Night 18

Aware that Sky Sports will be broadcasting his upcoming fight to his supporters in the U.K., Liam Nolan is gunning for a statement victory to mark the occasion.

The north Londoner will return to action at ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video on January 12 in Thailand, taking on ONE newcomer Ali Aliev of Russia. It will be part of the event which kicks off the broadcasting partnership between ONE Championship and Sky Sports.

Liam Nolan, who is coming off a unanimous decision victory over American Eddie Abasolo in November 2022, spoke of the mindset he has leading to his next fight, particularly since it will be shown back home through Sky Sports.

He said:

“No pressure, just excitement. I’m excited to make the most of the massive opportunity and I’m coming to make a statement.”

ONE Fight Night 18 is headlined by the featherweight MMA showdown between Russian Shamil Gasanov and South Korean Oh Ho Taek.