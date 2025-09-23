"It’s not a fair fight" - Matt Brown labels Ilia Topuria vs. Terence Crawford a mismatch compared to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

Former UFC fighter Matt Brown recently shared his thoughts on the buzzing topic of a potential boxing match between Ilia Topuria and Terence Crawford. He believes the matchup would be unfair, as Topuria would be disadvantaged without access to all of his skills and tools.

'Bud' is coming off a victory over Canelo Alvarez, where he became the new undisputed super middleweight boxing champion. Shortly after the bout, Topuria made a callout to Crawford, which caught the attention of the combat sports community.

In a discussion on MMA Fighting, Brown expressed his concerns about the potential boxing clash between Topuria and Crawford, arguing against its occurrence:

"Topuria has to train all the skills, kicks, knees, elbows, takedowns, grappling, cage work. Terence has only trained his hands for however many years. I know he wrestled in high school or some sh*t like that. It's not a fair fight. When you take away all your other weapons.... It's literally an unfair fight. Like, he doesn't train his hands as much as Crawford does."

Check out Matt Brown's comments below:

Brown believes that Topuria possesses strong skills in both grappling and takedowns, in addition to his striking ability. Notably, when Conor McGregor faced Floyd Mayweather, the Irishman was recognized for his exceptional striking.

However, Topuria is a more well-rounded fighter. According to Brown, taking away Topuria’s grappling and takedown skills in a fight against Crawford would be considered unfair.

Michael Bisping discusses the possibility of potential Terence Crawford vs. Ilia Topuria fight

Although Terence Crawford and Ilia Topuria have been taking jabs at each other, the boxing champion has seemingly dismissed the possibility of a fight between them.

In a recent discussion on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping shared his thoughts on how a potential Crawford vs. Topuria matchup could be materialized. He said:

"I'm not going to sit here and say that Ilia Topuria would beat Terence Crawford in a boxing match, but I will say this. It does pique my interest, and it is something that potentially we might see one day... If it were to happen, it would make a lot of money. You know why? Because there will be two fan bases tuning in..." [5:48 of the video]

He added:

"You've got all the boxing fans and then you've got all the MMA fans, and of course, you've got Dana White in the middle. Dana just did business with Terence Crawford. Ilia Topuria is under contract with the UFC. So, it's not unbelievable to think of a world where this might happen." [8:45 of the video]

