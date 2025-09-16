Terence Crawford slams Ilia Topuria’s call out, Darren Till reunites with daughter, Khamzat Chimaev gets new Ferrari: MMA News Round-up

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Terence Crawford fires back at Ilia Topuria’s challenge. Darren Till’s emotional reunion with his daughter wins fans over, and Khamzat Chimaev was gifted a brand-new Ferrari. Let's break them all down:

Ad

Terence Crawford rejects Ilia Topuria’s challenge

Fresh off his career-defining win over Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford has no interest in Ilia Topuria’s callout. The UFC champ claimed he’d knock Crawford out, even mocking the boxer’s mariachi walkout song.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Crawford dismissed Topuria's comments quickly. Speaking in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, he said:

"I definitely think he's trying to clout-chase. I definitely think he would get in the ring with me for the fight check. That's what we all do it for, but at the same time, I don't know what the f&ck he's doing. I don't know what he's thinking. There ain't even nothing to talk about... When he saw me at the UFC, he came up to shake my hand and say what's up to me. I ain't even know who he was. But then I see him online talking about how he'll knock me out in the first round and this and that. And now this."

Ad

Trending

He added:

"What money would I get out of fighting him? Tell me how much I'm going to get out of fighting him? He's nowhere near on the level of Conor McGregor. Let's be real. Stop it. Don't even compare him to Conor. ... Like I said, I don't know this guy. I've never seen this guy fight, and I watch a lot of MMA."

Ad

Darren Till reunites with daughter

After years of distance and controversy, Darren Till finally reunited with his daughter. The former UFC star posted:

“I am so proud of her. Her mother deserves props for raising such a respectable girl.”

Fans were relieved to see Till embracing fatherhood after once controversially admitting he didn’t care about family before a fight. Now, with his daughter finally gaining the documents to travel with him, Till seems intent on rewriting his story.

Ad

Khamzat Chimaev gifted Ferrari worth $350k

Life keeps getting better for UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. Fresh off his title win over Dricus du Plessis, the undefeated star was gifted a Ferrari 296 GTB valued at $350,000 by his Georgian friends. The video quickly went viral, with fans flooding X, and writing:

“It pays to be champ"

Others jokingly wrote:

"Good thing it’s a convertible, otherwise he isn’t fitting in that.”

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.