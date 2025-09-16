Terence Crawford slams Ilia Topuria’s call out, Darren Till reunites with daughter, Khamzat Chimaev gets new Ferrari: MMA News Round-up

Welcome to today's edition of Sportskeeda MMA News Roundup! Terence Crawford fires back at Ilia Topuria’s challenge. Darren Till’s emotional reunion with his daughter wins fans over, and Khamzat Chimaev was gifted a brand-new Ferrari. Let's break them all down:
Terence Crawford rejects Ilia Topuria’s challenge
Fresh off his career-defining win over Canelo Alvarez, Terence Crawford has no interest in Ilia Topuria’s callout. The UFC champ claimed he’d knock Crawford out, even mocking the boxer’s mariachi walkout song.
Crawford dismissed Topuria's comments quickly. Speaking in a recent appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, he said:
"I definitely think he's trying to clout-chase. I definitely think he would get in the ring with me for the fight check. That's what we all do it for, but at the same time, I don't know what the f&ck he's doing. I don't know what he's thinking. There ain't even nothing to talk about... When he saw me at the UFC, he came up to shake my hand and say what's up to me. I ain't even know who he was. But then I see him online talking about how he'll knock me out in the first round and this and that. And now this."
He added:
"What money would I get out of fighting him? Tell me how much I'm going to get out of fighting him? He's nowhere near on the level of Conor McGregor. Let's be real. Stop it. Don't even compare him to Conor. ... Like I said, I don't know this guy. I've never seen this guy fight, and I watch a lot of MMA."
Darren Till reunites with daughter
After years of distance and controversy, Darren Till finally reunited with his daughter. The former UFC star posted:
“I am so proud of her. Her mother deserves props for raising such a respectable girl.”
Fans were relieved to see Till embracing fatherhood after once controversially admitting he didn’t care about family before a fight. Now, with his daughter finally gaining the documents to travel with him, Till seems intent on rewriting his story.
Khamzat Chimaev gifted Ferrari worth $350k
Life keeps getting better for UFC middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev. Fresh off his title win over Dricus du Plessis, the undefeated star was gifted a Ferrari 296 GTB valued at $350,000 by his Georgian friends. The video quickly went viral, with fans flooding X, and writing:
“It pays to be champ"
Others jokingly wrote:
"Good thing it’s a convertible, otherwise he isn’t fitting in that.”