"It’s my first fight back" - Liam Harrison making sure fans get their money’s worth in his return to action

British Muay Thai icon and former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger 'Hitman' Liam Harrison misses competing in the ring against the world's best in 'the art of eight limbs'.

However, what the 38-year-old veteran from the United Kingdom misses even more is performing for his passionate and screaming fans all over the world. In fact, Harrison says he feels a personal responsibility to make the fans happy with his performances.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Harrison talked about his highly anticipated comeback fight this weekend.

Trending

'Hitman' said:

"I’m not going to come in there and think, ‘Oh, it’s my first fight back. I’d better take this easy and just try to steal a win.’ People don’t pay their money to watch Liam Harrison fight for that to happen."

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is set to lock horns with Japanese kickboxing star Katsuki Kitano at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and absolutely free with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription. The show will air on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding the event.

Liam Harrison isn't taking Katsuki Kitano for granted: "I know he is going to be dangerous"

'Hitman' Liam Harrison is ready to make his return to the Circle, but he isn't going in there thinking he's just going to walk all over Katsuki Kitano. The 38-year-old veteran is much too wise for that and realizes his Japanese foe is a legitimate threat.

'Hitman' told ONE Championship:

“I know [Kitano] is going to be dangerous, and I know he’s going to want to make a name for himself off of my back."