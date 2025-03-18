“It’s my first goal since I joined ONE” - Phetjeeja eyes a shot at Muay Thai gold within the year

Phetjeeja wants a Muay Thai title show by the end of the calendar year.

In March 2023, Phetjeeja made her ONE Championship debut with over two hundred wins between Muay Thai and kickboxing.

'The Queen' has since separated herself as one of the most dangerous strikers in ONE, establishing promotional records of 4-0 in Muay Thai, all knockouts, and 2-0 in kickboxing, both unanimous decisions.

Last year, Phetjeeja captured the undisputed ONE women's atomweight kickboxing world title. Now, she's eyeing two-sport supremacy.

During an interview with ONE, the Thai superstar had this to say about wanting a women's atomweight Muay Thai title shot in 2025:

"My goal this year, of course. I’ve been planning for a long time that I want to get a shot for Muay Thai gold. It’s my first goal since I joined ONE."

On March 7, Allycia Hellen Rodrigues defended her women's atomweight Muay Thai world title in the ONE Fight Night 29 main event.

Rodrigues faced short-notice replacement opponent Marie McManamon after Shir Cohen pulled out due to an injury.

The Brazilian superstar made a statement by battering McManamon and securing a fourth-round TKO, retaining her Muay Thai title.

Rodrigues has since voiced her interest in a potential super-fight with Phetjeeja later this year.

Phetjeeja must first focus on kickboxing world title defense at ONE 172

On Sunday, March 23, Phetjeeja will be featured at the highly-anticipated ONE 172 event, where she's scheduled to defend her kickboxing throne.

'The Queen' has been matched up against Kana Morimoto, who will have an advantage fighting in her home country of Japan.

Kana holds a promotional record of 1-1 after fighting Anissa Meksen (unanimous decision loss) and Moa Carlson (unanimous decision win).

Phetjeeja vs. Kana is one of five world title fights scheduled for Sunday's spectacle.

Later in the night, Superlek looks to regain undisputed status in the bantamweight Muay Thai division. The two-sport king must defeat interim title holder Nabil Anane.

The three other world title bouts are Tawanchai vs. Masaaki Noiri (interim featherweight kickboxing co-main event), Adriano Moraes vs. Yuya Wakamatsu (vacant flyweight MMA), and Jonathan Di Bella vs. Sam-A (interim strawweight kickboxing).

Sunday's main event features a long-awaited kickboxing showdown between Japanese legend Takeru Segawa and Thai superstar Rodtang.

