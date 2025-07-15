"It's the focus here" - Allycia Hellen Rodrigues says ONE Championship loves fighters who author explosive finishes

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues believes her spectacular third-round knockout victory over Johanna Persson at ONE Fight Night 33 perfectly embodies what the promotion values most in its athletes.

The Brazilian martial artist retained her ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world title with a devastating left hook that dropped the Swedish challenger at 59 seconds of the third canto inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium on Friday, July 11.

During the post-fight press conference inside the venue in Bangkok, Allyycia Hellen Rodrigues said:

"We just find ourselves getting better in boxing, getting better in everything, but we're happy with finishing."

She further added:

"It's the focus here, finishing fights, we're trying to work on this, and everything is going well."

The defending champion's clinical finishing sequence against Persson showcased exactly why she's become the longest-reigning female titleholder in ONE Championship's striking divisions.

Her fourth successful title defense not only earned her a US$50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong but also reinforced her reputation as one of the promotion's most reliable finishers.

Rodrigues' latest destructive display against a quality opponent like Persson, her second straight highlight-reel triumph, proves that her finishing instincts remain as sharp as ever, setting the stage for more explosive performances in future title defenses.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues was at her best at ONE Fight Night 33

It's hard to break down any flaws present in Allycia Hellen Rodrigues' style after another fine showing inside the Lumpinee Stadium last Friday.

The Brazilian once again proved her magnificent power in her weapons to go with her world-class fight IQ and ability to bait and counter anyone standing across from her.

Rodrigues, who picked up her first highlight-reel win in the promotion earlier this year when she stopped Marie McManamon, is looking better than ever.

If she can maintain her ferocious instincts in her upcoming fights, there might be no contenders who can dethrone the ONE women's atomweight Muay Thai world champion from her spot atop the mountain.

