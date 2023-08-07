"It's fun throwing kids around" - Robert Whittaker's post doing jiu-jitsu with his children creates a wholesome conversation on MMA Twitter

UFC middleweight contender Robert Whittaker is a prolific mixed martial artist. He is a black belt holder in three martial arts: hapkido, karate, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Whittaker is also a father to four children, three sons and a daughter, and he intends to induct his kids early on.

Whittaker got onto Twitter to post a picture of himself with his oldest sons. All three Whittakers were donning a Brazilian jiu-jitsu gi and appeared to be in a gym, seemingly enjoying themselves. Whittaker captioned the picture of him training with his sons, John and Jack, with a phrase about prioritizing family over all.

"Family first."

Check out Whittaker's post on Twitter below:

Fans reacted with joy upon seeing the former UFC middleweight champion's picture with his sons. One fan wrote a quite wholesome message about training with the little ones:

"It's fun throwing kids around on the mats. Therapeutic actually."

Another labeled it the best activity to bond over with kids:

"Best way to bond with kids."

Others chimed in with their agreement and offered their best wishes to Robert Whittaker.

"Beautiful family champ, hope you’ve been healing up well"

"Always."

"Fighters have families too!"

"That’s for sure"

One fan also tendered an invite to Dagestan, the home of some of the most dominant grapplers and mixed martial arts fighters in today's modern game:

"Come to Dagestan bratha"

Check out screenshots of all the comments under Whittaker's Twitter post below:

Fans react to picture of Whittaker with his oldest sons, John and Jack, on Twitter. [via Twitter @robwhittakermma]

Israel Adesanya backtracks on comments about Robert Whittaker's heritage

Middleweight champion Israel Adesanya faced Robert Whittaker twice, both in title fights. The intensely fought bouts extended into the press and media appearances, where one of Adesanya's antagonizing comments saw him question Whittaker's heritage.

After his recent beef with Dricus du Plessis, 'The Last Stylebender' learnt a lesson from being victimized over his heritage and apologized for past comments on Robert Whittaker.

He said on the Halfcast podcast:

"Funny enough, someone brought it to my attention that I did the same thing to Rob. and I was like, ‘True, I did because I called him a mozzie.’ And I was like, ‘F*ck, they’re right.’ But guess what? I was wrong. That’s called growth. I learned. I realized that’s – how’s this, a black guy, telling this f*cking Maori that, ‘Nah, you’re not a f*cking true Kiwi because you live in Australia.’ That’s stupid. I can admit when I was wrong. I f*cked up back then, but you learn. Who am I to try and take away his heritage?"

Check out his comments on YouTube [31:30]: